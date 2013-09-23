Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

This is the situation in which the Rangers have placed themselves going into the last week of the season: Every game is must win.

And even that might not be enough.

A 3-4 road trip to Tampa Bay and Kansas City eliminated the Rangers from the American League West and put them in real danger of missing the playoffs altogether for the first time since 2009. The Rangers do face two teams they have dominated this season: Houston and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers entered the week trailing Cleveland by 1.5 games for the second wild-card spot and Tampa Bay by two games for the top spot.

“We can’t lose one game,” said shortstop Elvis Andrus. “We have to win them all. Now is the best time for us to go home and get hot. It’s a great challenge. We have to be up for it.”

The Rangers are a combined 25-6 against their two opponents for the week, but the Angels, who have played well over the last month, won two of three in Anaheim earlier in September. Houston comes to town sporting a nine-game losing streak.

“A lot can happen,” said second baseman Ian Kinsler. “It would be great to run the table, but you can’t do that without winning the game ahead of you that day.”

Nothing will happen, however, if the Rangers don’t start scoring runs. In losing two of three to Kansas City, the Rangers scored a total of four runs during the series. They have scored two or fewer runs in their last 22 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-71

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Astros (Jordan Lyles, 7-8, 5.26) at Rangers (Derek Holland, 9-9, 3.48)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Derek Holland, who starts the opener Monday of the final homestand, is winless in his past eight starts, the longest drought of his career. He is 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA in five career starts against the Astros. Holland has lost five straight at Rangers Ballpark and is 2-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 14 home starts. He has not won a home game since May 31, beating the Royals.

--3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 to raise his career average to .352 against the Royals. The only other player with a higher batting average and a minimum of 200 plate-appearances against the Royals is former Ranger Rusty Greer, who had a .360 average. Beltre’s fourth-inning double brought his season total to 30, the fourth straight year he has had at least 30 two-baggers.

--RHP Alexi Ogando, who has been on the disabled list three times this season, threw seven scoreless innings and allowed just two singles before departing after 77 pitches. In September, Ogando has allowed one run in 18 innings, a 0.50 ERA.

--SS Elvis Andrus singled in his first two at-bats to snap an 0-for-10 slide. Andrus is 13-for-30, a career .433 average, off Royals RHP James Shields, who started Sunday.

--LF Craig Gentry doubled and is hitting .327, 34-for-104, in 47 games since coming off the disabled list. Gentry went 8-for-14 on the trip.

--RF Alex Rios stole his 20th consecutive base without being caught in the ninth inning. Rios needs one more steal to reach 40 for the first time in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Soria did a nice job. He just happened to get a fastball out over the plate and Maxwell hit it.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after Joakim Soria gave up a walk-off grand slam to Justin Maxwell in Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Jeff Baker (sports hernia) left the Sept. 19 game and is restricted to DH and pinch-hitting duties against left-handed pitchers for the rest of the season. He can’t play the field and may have offseason surgery on the hernia.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower-back soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 25. He had surgery April 23 to repair a herniated disk. He underwent a second back operation May 1. He began a rehab assignment July 31 with Double-A Frisco, then pitched for the same team Aug. 4. He left a rehab start on Aug. 9 after 63 pitches with some tingling in his fingers. He was declared out for the season Aug. 13 after doctors determined his back was not yet strong enough to allow him to pitch. He had surgery Sept. 9 to remove a rib in an effort to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. Harrison is expected to be ready in time for spring training.

--RHP Matt West (Tommy John surgery in August 2012) was recalled from Class A Myrtle Beach and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 27.

--RHP Colby Lewis (right flexor tendon surgery in July 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He began throwing live batting practice April 8, and he pitched in extended spring training May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, but his rehab was then shut down due to triceps soreness. Lewis began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 20, and he started for Round Rock on May 25. On May 28 the team shut him down due to muscular soreness in the back of his right elbow. He was given a platelet-rich-plasma injection. He threw a bullpen session June 17. He did some long-tossing June 25 in Arlington, then threw bullpen sessions in late June and early July. He threw live batting practice July 9. He started a rehab assignment on July 17, and he pitched in the minors through Aug. 3. On Aug. 22, he had season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs and resurface his right hip.

ROTATION:

LHP Derek Holland

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Matt Garza

LHP Travis Blackley

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Joseph Ortiz

RHP Cory Burns

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Alexi Ogando

RHP Ross Wolf

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Geovany Soto

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Lance Berkman

INF Jurickson Profar

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Jeff Baker

OF Craig Gentry

OF Jim Adduci

OF Engle Beltre

OF Joey Butler