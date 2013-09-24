Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

This is how bad things have gotten for the Rangers: They no longer have an offense with some holes, they have a hole with bits of offense.

Very small bits.

The Rangers finished up their final road trip of the season on Sunday with a 4-0 10-inning walkoff loss to Kansas City that said so much about where they are at this point. The offense has simply wilted away.

On Sunday, they were shut out for the 11th time this season, the most since 2009. It was the 53rd time this season they’ve scored two or fewer runs, the most since 1986. The low offensive outputs have been coming with more and more frequency in the last month.

The desperate Rangers took out their frustrations once again on the Astros on Monday, cruising to a 12-0 victory at Rangers Ballpark to begin a three-game series crucial to their wild-card hopes. It was Texas’ 15th win over Houston in 17 meetings this season.

Before that explosive win, however, the Rangers had scored two or fewer runs 10 times during a 6-16 swoon, including three of the four losses on the just-ended road trip. The other loss was a slugfest. Texas scored three runs, but took them 11 innings to do so.

The offensive ineptitude was on full display again Sunday when the team pressed to create runs and twice ran into outs on the bases. They were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on Sunday and were 9-for-55 (.164) in those situations on the road trip. They were held homerless for the entire Kansas City series.

Just consider these events on Sunday:

In the first inning, shortstop Elvis Andrus singled and was awarded second on a balk. He tried to force the issue by stealing third, but was thrown out by strong-armed catcher Salvador Perez. Andrus said James Shields was slow to the plate and Perez has had a harder time catching runners at third than at second. He was 0-for-6 against runners going to third.

“Shields always throws the ball well against us,” Andrus said. “So I went with my plan to make things happen. I took my chances.”

In the ninth, the Rangers seemed to get a break against reliever Greg Holland when right fielder Alex Rios led off with a strikeout, but reached first on a wild pitch. He stole second against Holland’s slower delivery, but tried to go to third on a fly ball to left. Alex Gordon, who leads the AL in outfield assists, threw him out easily. It was the fourth out the Rangers made at third or home on the road trip. The Rangers entered Monday having made 24 outs at third base this season via steals or by trying to advance. Only Houston had made more (25).

“We are struggling to score runs,” Rios said. “That’s why I took a gamble on the accuracy of the throw. He made a perfect throw.”

The Rangers are gambling right now because they have to. But like lots of gamblers will tell you, chasing one bad gamble after another is an act of desperation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-71

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 4-6

NEXT: Rangers (Yu Darvish, 13-9, 2.81) vs. Astros (Brad Peacock 5-5, 5.24)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish is scheduled to make his 31st start of the season Tuesday and needs just 1.1 innings to reach 200 innings pitched for the first time in his career. His 260 strikeouts lead the majors and his 2.81 ERA ranks fourth in the American League. Darvish has been sensational against the Astros this season. In his first start of the year in Houston, he lost a perfect game with two outs in the ninth and more recently lost a no-hitter when he gave up a solo home run in the eighth inning.

--LHP Derek Holland notched his second complete game of the season Monday, giving him the Rangers’ only two complete games this season. He recorded his seventh career shutout, most by a left-handed pitcher in club history, breaking a tie with Kenny Rogers. Holland’s career has been marked by monumental swings, but there’s little doubt he’s one of the toughest lefties ever to pitch in the organization. He is the first pitcher to toss a complete-game shutout at Rangers Ballpark since July 7, 2011 against Oakland, which was also accomplished by Holland. He owns two of the three complete-game shutouts by a Texas pitcher at Rangers Ballpark since 2009.

--RF Alex Rios hit for his first career cycle. He is the seventh player in Texas history to hit for the cycle and first since Adrian Beltre on Aug. 24, 2012 against Minnesota. The cycle is the eighth all-time in Arlington by the Rangers or a visiting player and the sixth at Rangers Ballpark, which opened in 1994. It was the third cycle in the majors this season, joining Mike Trout of the Angels and Houston’s Brandon Barnes. Rios’ most improbable hit to keep the cycle alive was when he beat out an infield hit to third base in the third inning. He hit a solo homer in the fifth and tripled to the right-center field gap in the sixth.

--SS Elvis Andrus continues to put his awful first half of the season at the plate behind him. He had three more singles Monday night and is 5-for-his-last-8 since ending an 0-for-10 stretch. He drove in his 32nd run since Aug. 1, which leads the club in that span and he has 13 RBIs over his last 12 games. He now as 66 RBIs on the season, which trails only Adrian Beltre (89) and Ian Kinsler (67) and tied with A.J. Pierzynski.

--3B Adrian Beltre needs eight hits to reach 200, two home runs to reach 30 and one RBI to reach 90 this season. The only AL players in the last seven seasons with 200-plus hits, 30-plus home runs and 90-plus RBIs are Miguel Cabrera (2012) and Jacoby Ellsbury (2011). It’s been slow-going for Beltre lately and Monday was no different. While his teammates were bashing Astros pitchers for 12 runs on 14 hits, the Rangers’ clean-up hitter struck out swinging in his first three plate appearances and finished 0-for-3 with an RBI.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a while since we’ve scored early. We did a couple times on the road, but the key was to continue to put runs on the board and that’s what we did, we continued to put runs on the board. I think the first four or first five we scored.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after the Rangers jumped out to a 7-0 lead through three innings in a 12-0 rout of Houston Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Jeff Baker (sports hernia) left the Sept. 19 game and is restricted to DH and pinch-hitting duties against left-handed pitchers for the rest of the season. He can’t play the field and may have offseason surgery on the hernia.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower-back soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 25. He had surgery April 23 to repair a herniated disk. He underwent a second back operation May 1. He began a rehab assignment July 31 with Double-A Frisco, then pitched for the same team Aug. 4. He left a rehab start on Aug. 9 after 63 pitches with some tingling in his fingers. He was declared out for the season Aug. 13 after doctors determined his back was not yet strong enough to allow him to pitch. He had surgery Sept. 9 to remove a rib in an effort to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. Harrison is expected to be ready in time for spring training.

--RHP Matt West (Tommy John surgery in August 2012) was recalled from Class A Myrtle Beach and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 27.

--RHP Colby Lewis (right flexor tendon surgery in July 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He began throwing live batting practice April 8, and he pitched in extended spring training May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, but his rehab was then shut down due to triceps soreness. Lewis began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 20, and he started for Round Rock on May 25. On May 28 the team shut him down due to muscular soreness in the back of his right elbow. He was given a platelet-rich-plasma injection. He threw a bullpen session June 17. He did some long-tossing June 25 in Arlington, then threw bullpen sessions in late June and early July. He threw live batting practice July 9. He started a rehab assignment on July 17, and he pitched in the minors through Aug. 3. On Aug. 22, he had season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs and resurface his right hip.

ROTATION:

LHP Derek Holland

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Matt Garza

LHP Travis Blackley

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Joseph Ortiz

RHP Cory Burns

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Alexi Ogando

RHP Ross Wolf

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Geovany Soto

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Lance Berkman

INF Jurickson Profar

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Jeff Baker

OF Craig Gentry

OF Jim Adduci

OF Engle Beltre

OF Joey Butler