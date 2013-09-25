Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

Should the Rangers reach the postseason, they may be faced with a quandary when righty Yu Darvish starts.

Do they start their regular catcher A.J. Pierzynski? Or continue the personal catcher situation that has emerged with Geovany Soto catching Darvish.

Soto started again Tuesday with Darvish on the mound. He has caught each of Darvish’s four starts since the pitcher and Pierzynski had a testy mound meeting in Oakland on Sept. 4. Darvish was pummeled in that game, allowing five runs on six walks and a pair of homers.

Though Darvish gave up a game-tying homer in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s 3-2 win, he has allowed a total of six runs, one homer and 10 walks in 24 2/3 innings. He has now gone over 200 innings for the season, running his total 204 for the year.

“They work well together,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said of the Soto-Darvish pairing. “If you don’t think they work well together, then the other night in Tampa was proof of that.”

In the start at Tampa Bay, Darvish struggled with his command against a disciplined lineup, but still got the Rangers through five innings and allowed just two runs. Washington said the pitcher “grinded” like he never had before.

“He didn’t have his best stuff, but he kept us in the game,” Soto said. “That’s what aces or No. 2 guys do. Him at 50 percent effectiveness is still good enough to compete.”

Tuesday’s start was Darvish’s 15th with Soto behind the plate this season. He has a 2.81 ERA and .198 opponents’ batting average and 40 walks. Those numbers are all slightly better with Pierzynski catching. He has a 2.80 ERA, a .189 opponents’ batting average and 36 walks. The difference is in home runs. He’s allowed 16 with Pierzysnki, twice as many as with Soto.

Washington, who declined to label Soto as anything other than Tuesday night’s catcher, said the difference in statistics has nothing to do with the catcher.

“All A.J. can do is put down fingers,” Washington said. “If Yu doesn’t put the ball where he wants to, is that on A.J.? No, it isn‘t.”

The other issue in pairing Soto with Darvish is that it would push Pierzysnki to the DH role and effectively move David Murphy or another left-handed hitter out of the lineup against a right-handed pitcher. It would also limit the Rangers’ ability to maneuver in a game with a catcher operating as the DH.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-71

STREAK: Won two

PAST 10 GAMES: 5-5

NEXT: Rangers (Martin Perez, 9-5, 3.54) vs. Astros (Dallas Keuchel, 6-9, 4.99)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Alex Rios singled and stole his 40th base in the eighth, his first career 40-steal season. He has been successful on all 14 stolen-base attempts as a Ranger, which is the second-highest single-season total without a caught stealing in club history. Craig Gentry was 18-for-18 in 2011.

--LHP Martin Perez is making his 19th start and appearance in Wednesday’s series finale. He’s 0-2 in his last three starts after winning six in a row. He is still 6-2 since the start of August, tied for the second-most wins in the AL in that span.

--RHP Yu Darvish took a no-decision, exiting with the game tied with a runner on first and one out in the sixth. It marked the first time this season that he has failed to complete at least 6.0 innings in consecutive starts. He has received two runs or fewer in run support in 8-of-9 starts.

--3B Adrian Beltre broke a 2-2 tie with a solo homer to left in the sixth, his first HR since Aug. 28 at Seattle. His last homer in Arlington was Aug. 20 against Houston. Beltre leads Texas with 11 go-ahead home runs this season, and Texas is 24-3 when he hits a home run.

--LHP Neal Cotts earned his career-high sixth relief win, tied for the second most in the American League. He issued two wild pitches after just one in first 53 appearances this season. He lowered his ERA to 1.17, the second-lowest relief ERA in majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Huge win, especially when we saw that Cleveland won in a walk off and Tampa Bay won. It was important to keep pace.” -- RHP Joe Nathan, after the Rangers beat the Astros 3-2 Tuesday. Texas is trailing Cleveland by one game for the second wild-card spot. Tampa Bay is in position for the first wild-card berth.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Jeff Baker (sports hernia) left the Sept. 19 game and is restricted to DH and pinch-hitting duties against left-handed pitchers for the rest of the season. He can’t play the field and may have offseason surgery on the hernia.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower-back soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 25. He had surgery April 23 to repair a herniated disk. He underwent a second back operation May 1. He began a rehab assignment July 31 with Double-A Frisco, then pitched for the same team Aug. 4. He left a rehab start on Aug. 9 after 63 pitches with some tingling in his fingers. He was declared out for the season Aug. 13 after doctors determined his back was not yet strong enough to allow him to pitch. He had surgery Sept. 9 to remove a rib in an effort to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. Harrison is expected to be ready in time for spring training.

--RHP Matt West (Tommy John surgery in August 2012) was recalled from Class A Myrtle Beach and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 27.

--RHP Colby Lewis (right flexor tendon surgery in July 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He began throwing live batting practice April 8, and he pitched in extended spring training May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, but his rehab was then shut down due to triceps soreness. Lewis began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 20, and he started for Round Rock on May 25. On May 28 the team shut him down due to muscular soreness in the back of his right elbow. He was given a platelet-rich-plasma injection. He threw a bullpen session June 17. He did some long-tossing June 25 in Arlington, then threw bullpen sessions in late June and early July. He threw live batting practice July 9. He started a rehab assignment on July 17, and he pitched in the minors through Aug. 3. On Aug. 22, he had season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs and resurface his right hip.

ROTATION:

LHP Derek Holland

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Matt Garza

LHP Travis Blackley

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Joseph Ortiz

RHP Cory Burns

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Alexi Ogando

RHP Ross Wolf

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Geovany Soto

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Lance Berkman

INF Jurickson Profar

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Jeff Baker

OF Craig Gentry

OF Jim Adduci

OF Engle Beltre

OF Joey Butler