Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

The Rangers’ bullpen, source of so much hand-wringing during a losing road trip that knocked a playoff spot from their grasp, came up big on Tuesday as the Rangers try to work their way back to a wild card spot.

It resulted in a 3-2 win that allowed the Rangers to keep pace with red hot Tampa Bay and Cleveland. Texas rails Tampa Bay by two games for the top wild card spot and Cleveland by one.

After starter RHP Yu Darvish tired in the sixth inning and lost a slim 2-1 lead, manager Ron Washington went to his “winning” pieces earlier than usual. LHP Neal Cotts appeared in the sixth. RHP Tanner Scheppers in the seventh and, when an emergency broke out in the eighth, RHP Jason Frasor bailed Scheppers out of the jam.

“Things are different now,” RHP Joe Nathan said. “We know we may get called on at any time. We have to be ready. I think you saw that tonight. Frasor warmed up in the fourth and ended up coming in the eighth and got a big out at the right time. It’s good to be deep out there. Man, it’s good to be deep.”

Frasor came on with two outs in the eighth, the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on first. He proceeded to attack Carlos Corporan with fastballs and got a weak little fly to center. CF Leonys Martin, who got a great jump on the ball, was able to catch it on the run.

Frasor had followed Scheppers, who entered in the seventh for the first time since June 20 and threw 32 pitches, one shy of his season high. Scheppers had followed Cotts who bailed Darvish out of two-out jam to end the sixth. The quartet combined to allowed two hits and a walk over the final 3 2/3 innings.

“The way the game was flowing. I knew it was going to be a nail-biter,” said Washington, who had several bullpen moves backfire on a 3-4 road trip last week that knocked a wild card spot from the Rangers’ hands. “I felt like we had to stop it right there, and those were the guys I used to stop it.”

Frasor was back in action Wednesday, as he and Joakim Soria combined for two scoreless innings in a 7-3 victory that again allowed the Rangers to maintain the status quo in the playoff race.

This is the situation the Rangers find themselves in as they scramble to get back into the playoff picture. They have an all-hands-on-deck, but only a few of the deck hands can be trusted.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-71

STREAK: Won three

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Angels (Jerome Williams, 9-10, 4.55) at Rangers (Matt Garza, 10-6, 3.90)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nelson Cruz went 5-for-15 in his first four outings in an advanced instructional league while serving a 50-game suspension. Cruz would be eligible to return to the Rangers if the team was to claim a playoff spot, or a spot in the Wild Card tie-breaker.

--RHP Matt Garza is scheduled to start Thursday’s series-opener with the Angels. Garza pitched eight shutout innings in his last start, striking out five, giving up five hits and an earned run in the ninth on a home run. However, Garza is winless in seven career starts against the Angels, going 0-2 with a 5.61 ERA and is 0-1 in 2013.

--LHP Martin Perez earned his 10th win of the season after pitching into the seventh of Texas’ 7-3 loss against the Astros. Perez struck out eight, matching a career-high, and is now for the most wins among American League rookies.

--CF Leonys Martin hit a three-run double in Wednesday’s contest against the Astros that broke open a Texas lead and helped send the Rangers to a 7-3 win to complete a three-game sweep. Martin improve to 7-15 with the bases loaded in 2013, hitting .467 with four doubles and 14 RBIs.

--OF Craig Gentry recorded his 20th steal of the season, a career-high, in the third inning. The steal gave the Rangers three different players with 20 or more steals, joining Elvis Andrus and Leonys Martin, for the first time since 2009.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just have to continue to win ball games. If we win out and they win out, that is just how it is. We can’t concentrate on what they are doing. We have to concentrate on what is in front of us.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after a Wednesday in which the Rangers, Rays and Indians all won.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Jeff Baker (sports hernia) left the Sept. 19 game and is restricted to DH and pinch-hitting duties against left-handed pitchers for the rest of the season. He can’t play the field and may have offseason surgery on the hernia.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower-back soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 25. He had surgery April 23 to repair a herniated disk. He underwent a second back operation May 1. He began a rehab assignment July 31 with Double-A Frisco, then pitched for the same team Aug. 4. He left a rehab start on Aug. 9 after 63 pitches with some tingling in his fingers. He was declared out for the season Aug. 13 after doctors determined his back was not yet strong enough to allow him to pitch. He had surgery Sept. 9 to remove a rib in an effort to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. Harrison is expected to be ready in time for spring training.

--RHP Matt West (Tommy John surgery in August 2012) was recalled from Class A Myrtle Beach and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 27.

--RHP Colby Lewis (right flexor tendon surgery in July 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He began throwing live batting practice April 8, and he pitched in extended spring training May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, but his rehab was then shut down due to triceps soreness. Lewis began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 20, and he started for Round Rock on May 25. On May 28 the team shut him down due to muscular soreness in the back of his right elbow. He was given a platelet-rich-plasma injection. He threw a bullpen session June 17. He did some long-tossing June 25 in Arlington, then threw bullpen sessions in late June and early July. He threw live batting practice July 9. He started a rehab assignment on July 17, and he pitched in the minors through Aug. 3. On Aug. 22, he had season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs and resurface his right hip.

ROTATION:

LHP Derek Holland

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Matt Garza

LHP Travis Blackley

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Joseph Ortiz

RHP Cory Burns

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Alexi Ogando

RHP Ross Wolf

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Geovany Soto

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Lance Berkman

INF Jurickson Profar

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Jeff Baker

OF Craig Gentry

OF Jim Adduci

OF Engle Beltre

OF Joey Butler