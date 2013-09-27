Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

The Rangers go into the final weekend of the season still kicking and swinging in the American League wild-card race.

And when they swing against the Angels lately, it usually ends up in a walk-off home run.

Pinch hitter Jurickson Profar led off the ninth inning with a homer into the right field stands Thursday that gave the Rangers a 6-5 win over Los angeles. It was the Rangers’ fourth consecutive walk-off home run against the Angels at home, dating back to the end of July.

“We know what’s at stake,” manager Ron Washington said. “We’re fighting every night. I think they showed you that.”

The win kept the Rangers within striking distance of both wild-card spots heading into the final three games of the season. The Rangers are two games back of wild-card leader Tampa Bay with three to play and trail Cleveland by one.

After enduring a seven-game losing streak and a 3-4 road trip, the Rangers are now on a four-game winning streak, three straight over Houston and Thursday’s series opener against Los Angeles. The Rangers are a combined 29-6 against the Astros (17-2) and the Angels (12-4).

In Thursday’s game, the Rangers endured a four-error inning, blew two leads and escaped from a jam in the ninth in which the Angels moved the go-ahead run to third base with one out.

With Josh Hamilton, a former Ranger, on third, Texas closer Joe Nathan came back from a 2-0 count to strike out Kole Calhoun on a slider and got power threat Mark Trumbo to chase a high fastball. The less-threatening Chris Iannetta was on deck, but Washington let Nathan go after Trumbo.

“I‘m trying to be smart out there, trying to think through, slow the game down and continue to make pitches,” Nathan said. “Behind in the count, I think I made my better pitches.”

In late July, after losing six straight games, the Rangers swept the Angels in Arlington to begin their climb back into contention. Each game ended with a Texas homer. A.J. Pierzynski started the streak with a solo homer to finish off a 4-3 win. Leonys Martin hit one the next night to end an extra-inning affair, and Adrian Beltre completed the sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-71

STREAK: Won four

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Angels (C.J. Wilson, 17-7, 3.36) at Rangers (Alexi Ogando, 7-4, 2.93)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alexi Ogando is scheduled to make his 22nd appearance and 18th start of the season Friday night. He will be making his third consecutive start after he made four straight relief appearances upon coming off the disabled list in early September. Ogando is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and an .091 opponents’ batting since returning from the DL, dropping his season ERA from 3.47 to 2.93.

--INF Jeff Baker (sore groin) is taking ground balls, and he should be available to return to the field before the end of the regular season. He also could get a start a designated hitter.

--INF Jurickson Profar had a pinch-hit, walk-off home run in the ninth inning Thursday as Texas beat the Angels 6-5. It was his first career walk-off hit. He is 3-for-7 as a pinch hitter this season.

--RHP Matt Garza did not factor into the decision after he left the game trailing 4-3 in the sixth inning. He allowed four runs (one earned) and a season-high 11 hits, his highest total since he gave up a career-high 12 hits April 3, 2011, vs. Pittsburgh. His two highest hit totals in a Rangers uniform were both against the Angels. He gave up nine on Sept. 6 in Anaheim.

--SS Elvis Andrus had a single in his first at-bat to extend his hitting streak against the Angels to 13 games. He is batting .444 (24-for-54) during the run. The streak is the sixth longest by a Texas batters against the Angels and the longest since 3B Adrian Beltre also had a 13-gamer that ended in 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s not us. Those guys work hard every day on their defense and they take pride in it, but that’s the way baseball is.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after the Rangers committed a franchise-record four errors in the second inning Thursday, leading to three unearned runs. Texas bounced back to beat the Angels 6-5.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Jeff Baker (sports hernia) left the Sept. 19 game, and he has not played in the field since. He might be able to return to full duty the final weekend of the regular season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower-back soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 25. He had surgery April 23 to repair a herniated disk. He underwent a second back operation May 1. He began a rehab assignment July 31 with Double-A Frisco, then pitched for the same team Aug. 4. He left a rehab start on Aug. 9 after 63 pitches with some tingling in his fingers. He was declared out for the season Aug. 13 after doctors determined his back was not yet strong enough to allow him to pitch. He had surgery Sept. 9 to remove a rib in an effort to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. Harrison is expected to be ready in time for spring training.

--RHP Matt West (Tommy John surgery in August 2012) was recalled from Class A Myrtle Beach and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 27.

--RHP Colby Lewis (right flexor tendon surgery in July 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He began throwing live batting practice April 8, and he pitched in extended spring training May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, but his rehab was then shut down due to triceps soreness. Lewis began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 20, and he started for Round Rock on May 25. On May 28 the team shut him down due to muscular soreness in the back of his right elbow. He was given a platelet-rich-plasma injection. He threw a bullpen session June 17. He did some long-tossing June 25 in Arlington, then threw bullpen sessions in late June and early July. He threw live batting practice July 9. He started a rehab assignment on July 17, and he pitched in the minors through Aug. 3. On Aug. 22, he had season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs and resurface his right hip.

ROTATION:

LHP Derek Holland

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Matt Garza

LHP Travis Blackley

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Joseph Ortiz

RHP Cory Burns

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Alexi Ogando

RHP Ross Wolf

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Geovany Soto

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Lance Berkman

INF Jurickson Profar

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Jeff Baker

OF Craig Gentry

OF Jim Adduci

OF Engle Beltre

OF Joey Butler