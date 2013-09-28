Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

If the Rangers end up in a one-game tiebreaker situation to reach the sudden-death wild-card game, they will put their faith in the hands of rookie left-hander Martin Perez.

“I’ll be ready,” Perez said. “I want to pitch.”

Manager Ron Washington said he is comfortable using Perez in a vital game because of his overall development this season. Perez is 7-2 with a 3.05 ERA in his last 11 starts. In the process, he has shown an increased mound presence and the ability to keep games under control.

“His emotions are not as vivid,” said Washington, whose Rangers defeated the Angels 5-3 Friday. “He’s able to check himself and get back into control. Each time he takes the baseball, it’s an experience.”

Perez displayed that in his last regular-season start against Houston, battling one high-pressure situation after another to get the Rangers through seven innings while the team eventually built a four-run lead. It allowed Washington to give his key bullpen pieces -- lefty Neal Cotts, righty Tanner Scheppers and righty Joe Nathan -- a necessary night off. The next night against Los Angeles, the trio combined to pitch the final three innings in the Rangers’ walk-off win.

If rotations hold, Cleveland would also start a rookie: right-hander Danny Salazar, who is 2-3 with a 3.12 ERA for 12 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-71

STREAK: Won five

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Rangers (Derek Holland, 10-9, 3.33) vs. Angels (Garrett Richards, 7-7, 4.09)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Derek Holland is slated to make his 33rd start in Saturday. He tossed a complete-game shutout in his last start on Monday against Houston, a 12-0 Texas victory. The win snapped the following droughts: team’s seven-game home losing streak, Holland’s career-long eight-start winless streak, Holland’s career-long nine-start winless streak in Arlington, and a 190-game complete-game, shutout drought for Texas starters at home.

--RF Alex Rios was caught stealing for the first time in a Texas uniform. Rios was 14-14 before being gunned down on a strike-out, throw-out double play in the first inning.

--INF Jurickson Profar hit his first career walk-off homer in the ninth inning Thursday night, doing so as a pinch-hitter. Profar was 20 years, 218 days old when he hit the homer. Elias Sports Bureau notes that the only other player in major league history to hit a pinch-hit, walk-off home run before his 21st birthday was Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx on May 14, 1928 for the Philadelphia A’s against Cleveland at Shibe Park.

--CF Leonys Martin stole his career-high 35th base in the eighth, giving Texas multiple 35-base stealers for the second time in club history, joining Bobby Bonds (37) and Bump Wills (52) in 1978. The Rangers are one of two clubs to do it this season (Milwaukee) and the first American League team to do it since the 2010 Tampa Bay Rays.

--RHP Alexi Ogando exited a tied game at 3-3 with one out in the sixth. He remains unbeaten in 24 career games/six starts vs. the Angels. The eight hits allowed are a season high and match a career high. He had allowed just five hits in 15.0 innings this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s where we want to be. From where we were to where we are now, it’s where we want to be -- still in the hunt.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after the Rangers gained some ground in the wild-card race with a 5-3 win over the Angels Friday. Texas trails wild-card leaders Cleveland and Tampa Bay by one game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Jeff Baker (sports hernia) left the Sept. 19 game, and he has not played in the field since. He might be able to return to full duty the final weekend of the regular season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower-back soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 25. He had surgery April 23 to repair a herniated disk. He underwent a second back operation May 1. He began a rehab assignment July 31 with Double-A Frisco, then pitched for the same team Aug. 4. He left a rehab start on Aug. 9 after 63 pitches with some tingling in his fingers. He was declared out for the season Aug. 13 after doctors determined his back was not yet strong enough to allow him to pitch. He had surgery Sept. 9 to remove a rib in an effort to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. Harrison is expected to be ready in time for spring training.

--RHP Matt West (Tommy John surgery in August 2012) was recalled from Class A Myrtle Beach and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 27.

--RHP Colby Lewis (right flexor tendon surgery in July 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He began throwing live batting practice April 8, and he pitched in extended spring training May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, but his rehab was then shut down due to triceps soreness. Lewis began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 20, and he started for Round Rock on May 25. On May 28 the team shut him down due to muscular soreness in the back of his right elbow. He was given a platelet-rich-plasma injection. He threw a bullpen session June 17. He did some long-tossing June 25 in Arlington, then threw bullpen sessions in late June and early July. He threw live batting practice July 9. He started a rehab assignment on July 17, and he pitched in the minors through Aug. 3. On Aug. 22, he had season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs and resurface his right hip.

ROTATION:

LHP Derek Holland

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Matt Garza

LHP Travis Blackley

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Joseph Ortiz

RHP Cory Burns

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Alexi Ogando

RHP Ross Wolf

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Geovany Soto

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Lance Berkman

INF Jurickson Profar

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Murphy

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Jeff Baker

OF Craig Gentry

OF Jim Adduci

OF Engle Beltre

OF Joey Butler