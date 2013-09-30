Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

After staying alive for a postseason berth on the strength of seven consecutive wins, the Rangers will get an upgrade for their inconsistent offense.

Nelson Cruz is coming back.

The Rangers barely completed a 6-2 win over the Angels on Sunday to force their way into a one-game tiebreaker game with the Rays on Monday before general manager Jon Daniels acknowledged the obvious. With Cruz’s 50-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s drug policy complete, the Rangers will activate him for the tiebreaker game.

“He served his penalty, and in effect we did as well,” Daniels said in drawing a distinction between Cruz and the decision by the Giants not to bring Melky Cabrera back from suspension last year. “It’s a completely different situation than what the Giants were faced with, namely because Nellie has been here with the organization since ‘06.”

Cruz spent the past two weeks in the Arizona Instructional League facing young prospects and rehabbing players. He hasn’t played in a major league game since Aug. 4 at Oakland. When he went on the suspended list, Cruz led the team in home runs and RBIs. Some seven weeks later, he is still second in both categories.

Manager Ron Washington did not say how he planned to use Cruz, but it is likely Cruz will be the designated hitter. Alex Rios, who was acquired from the White Sox five days after Cruz was suspended, is a better fielder in right. So is Craig Gentry, who took over for struggling David Murphy in left. The trio of Gentry, center fielder Leonys Martin and Rios give the Rangers a speedy outfield full of strong arms.

Rios also took over the No. 3 spot in the batting order. He hit .346 over the final week of the season as the Rangers went unbeaten. And Cruz, historically, is most threatening in the lower half of the order. The Rangers have a real need in the No. 6 spot.

“I‘m going to be there,” Cruz said. “Wherever they need me, I’ll be there.”

Cruz’s presence also gives the Rangers another weapon against Tampa Bay ace left-hander David Price. Including postseason play, Cruz is 9-for-21 with three homers and two walks against Price.

The Rangers will start rookie left-hander Martin Perez. He was the American League’s Rookie of the Month in August, but he cooled down in September. Still, the 22-year-old battled throughout the month, fighting to keep his emotions in check. In the past, emotions often gotten the best of him. Perez is 10-5 with a 3.55 ERA, similar numbers to those posted by Price, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, who is 9-8 with a 3.39 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-71

STREAK: 8-2

PAST 10 GAMES: Won seven

NEXT: Rays (David Price, 9-8, 3.39) at Rangers (Martin Perez, 10-5, 3.55)

TEAM MVP: Between the end of last season and the first of August, the Rangers lost OF Josh Hamilton and C/1B Mike Napoli (to free agency), INF Michael Young (to trade), DH Lance Berkman (to injury) and OF Nelson Cruz (to suspension), leaving gaping holes in the offense. Despite playing on a sore left hamstring all year, 3B Adrian Beltre put together another 30-homer season and made the Texas offense at least respectable. His presence in the lineup delivered reverberations. When he homered, the Rangers went 25-3. When he struggled in early September, so, too, did the Rangers. On top of his contributions at the plate his defense remained top-tier.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT: When OF Josh Hamilton jilted the Rangers and left in free agency, his exit created an opportunity for 1B Mitch Moreland to become a featured and feared left-handed hitter in the middle of the lineup. He did not. Moreland continued to regress from the form that made him the Rangers’ choice to be the first baseman of the future over Chris Davis in 2010. He went into the one-game playoff hitting .231 for the season. After Moreland returned from a two-week stint on the disabled list in early June, his offense was unacceptable: a .188 batting average and a .616 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. The Rangers’ first basemen ranked 14th of 15 teams in the AL in OPS at .705. Texas will search for possible solutions in the offseason.

TOP PROSPECT: The Rangers broke in so many prospects in 2013 that there may not be much to come from the minor league season for 2014. Perhaps the most interesting situation is that of OF Engel Beltre, who has elite tools but has not fully blossomed yet. Though he will be only 24 at the start of next season, he will be out of minor league options. The Rangers likely will be looking to replace left-handed-hitting OF David Murphy, and Beltre, also a left-handed hitter, is considered a superior defender and baserunner. The question is whether he will develop enough plate discipline to go from being a potential top prospect to a legitimate major-leaguer.

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Martin Perez is Texas’ scheduled starter in Monday’s tiebreaking game against the Rays, with the winner earning the final wild-card berth in the American League. Perez did not face the Rays this season, and he is 2-3 in September. Perez allowed three or more runs in three of his five starts this month.

--RHP Yu Darvish finished the regular season with 277 strikeouts, tops in the major leagues, after striking out eight Sunday against the Angels. Darvish departed after pitching 5 2/3 innings. He gave up two earned runs and four hits in a no-decision.

--LF Craig Gentry reached safely in his first three plate appearances Sunday against the Angels before finishing 2-for-3 with a walk. Gentry is 8-for-15 over the past four games. He stole two bases Sunday, making him successful on 18 of his past 19 attempts.

--C Geovany Soto went 2-for-3 with a homer Sunday in the Rangers’ 6-2 win over the Angels. He has reached base safely in nine of the past 10 games in which he had a plate appearance, batting .419 (13-for-31) with three homers and seven RBIs in that span.

--RF Nelson Cruz will be activated Monday after the completion of his 50-game suspension for his involvement in the Biogenesis performance-enhancing-drug scandal. Manager Ron Washington was asked if Cruz would be in the lineup for the one-game tiebreaker with the Rays on Monday night, and he said, “I will deal with that tomorrow.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are not going to change anything. We are going to go out there and play Texas Rangers baseball and keep doing what we have been doing. We have to continue to keep our game elevated and go out there when the opportunity presents itself to do what we have been doing.” -- Manager Ron Washington, on the plan for Monday’s tiebreaking game against with the Rays.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower-back soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 25. He had surgery April 23 to repair a herniated disk. He underwent a second back operation May 1. He began a rehab assignment July 31 with Double-A Frisco, then pitched for the same team Aug. 4. He left a rehab start on Aug. 9 after 63 pitches with some tingling in his fingers. He was declared out for the season Aug. 13 after doctors determined his back was not yet strong enough to allow him to pitch. He had surgery Sept. 9 to remove a rib in an effort to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome. Harrison is expected to be ready in time for spring training.

--RHP Matt West (Tommy John surgery in August 2012) was recalled from Class A Myrtle Beach and placed on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 27.

--RHP Colby Lewis (right flexor tendon surgery in July 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He began throwing live batting practice April 8, and he pitched in extended spring training May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, but his rehab was then shut down due to triceps soreness. Lewis began a new rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 20, and he started for Round Rock on May 25. On May 28 the team shut him down due to muscular soreness in the back of his right elbow. He was given a platelet-rich-plasma injection. He threw a bullpen session June 17. He did some long-tossing June 25 in Arlington, then threw bullpen sessions in late June and early July. He threw live batting practice July 9. He started a rehab assignment on July 17, and he pitched in the minors through Aug. 3. On Aug. 22, he had season-ending surgery to remove bone spurs and resurface his right hip.

ROTATION:

LHP Derek Holland

LHP Martin Perez

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Matt Garza

RHP Alexi Ogando

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Joseph Ortiz

RHP Cory Burns

LHP Michael Kirkman

LHP Travis Blackley

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Ross Wolf

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Geovany Soto

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Lance Berkman

INF Jurickson Profar

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Craig Gentry

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Nelson Cruz

OF David Murphy

OF Jeff Baker

OF Jim Adduci

OF Engle Beltre

OF Joey Butler