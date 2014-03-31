Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

The Texas Rangers entered spring training with plenty of optimism following an offseason in which they made a pair of major acquisitions.

However, they will limp out of camp at Surprise, Ariz., with a lot less enthusiasm following a difficult spring that was marked by injuries and ineffective performances.

The good news for the Rangers is that their two biggest additions, first baseman Prince Fielder and left fielder Shin-Soo Choo, got through the spring relatively unscathed. Fielder appears ready to add thump from the No 3 spot in the batting order after being acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a trade for second baseman Ian Kinsler. Choo will provide a spark from the leadoff spot after signing a seven-year, $130 million contract as a free agent in December.

After failing to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2009 last year when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in a tiebreaker for the second American League wild card, the Rangers are hopeful Fielder and Choo can get them back to the playoffs in 2014.

However, the duo will have to carry a fair share of the load as the Rangers will be without catcher Geovany Soto and second baseman Jurickson Profar until possibly the end of June. Profar was diagnosed with a muscle tear in his right shoulder March 23, and later that day, Soto tore cartilage in his left knee, an injury that will require arthroscopic surgery.

Though neither Soto nor Profar were expected to be key components of the Rangers’ offense, their absence will test the organization’s depth.

The Rangers’ options at second base are a quartet of journeymen: Donnie Murphy, Adam Rosales, Kensuke Tanaka and Josh Wilson. Though the organization’s top prospect, Rougned Odor, is a second baseman, general manager Jon Daniels said he would resist the temptation to push the 20-year-old with just 30 games of experience at the Double-A level to the major leagues.

J.P. Arencibia and Robinson Chirinos figure to see time behind the plate, though veteran Chris Snyder was signed as a minor league free agent after Soto was injured. While Arencibia hit 21 home runs in 138 games for the Toronto Blue Jays last season, he struck out 148 times, drew just 18 walks and had a .194 batting average and .227 on-base percentage. Though Chirinos has impressed this spring, the 29-year-old has played just 33 major league games.

The Rangers also found out during the second week of camp that left-hander Matt Harrison won’t be ready to pitch in the major leagues until at least late April after he was sidelined by lower back stiffness. Harrison had a pair of back surgeries last season when he was limited to two starts after winning 18 games in 2012.

That came on the heels of lefty Derek Holland injuring his left knee so severely during a fall at home in January that he required microfracture surgery. Holland is hopeful of returning by mid-June, though the timetable set at the time of the surgery was the All-Star break.

The Rangers signed left-hander Joe Saunders to a minor league contract as a free agent in hopes he could help fill the rotation void. Right-hander Nick Martinez was promoted from Double-A, and righty Tanner Scheppers and lefty Robbie Ross were converted from relievers to starters.

On top of all that bad news, ace right-hander Yu Darvish won’t be able to start the opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 31 because of a stiff neck.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

--RHP Tommy Hanson was released March 26 after giving 11 runs -- 10 earned -- and 14 hits in 14 Cactus League innings for a 6.43 ERA. Hanson would have been guaranteed a $2 million salary if he made the Opening Day roster, but instead he was owed $125,000 in termination pay. The 27-year-old was signed as a minor league free agent in the offseason after going 4-3 with a 5.42 ERA in 15 games, including 13 starts, last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers will start the season opener March 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies. It will be Scheppers’ first major league start, as his previous 115 appearances with the Rangers over the past two seasons came as a reliever. The last pitcher to make his first career start on Opening Day was Fernando Valenzuela with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981. Scheppers has started just 12 times in 210 professional games, the last start coming in 2011 for Triple-A Round Rock. Scheppers had an outstanding 1.88 ERA in 76 games last season while also registered his first big-league save.

--RHP Yu Darvish will miss his first Opening Day start in three years because of a neck issue. Assistant GM Thad Levine indicated that Darvish could begin the season on the disabled list, saying there is no timetable for his return. No structural damaged was found when Darvish was examined March 26 in Dallas by neck and back specialist Drew Dossett.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be ready for Opening Day, so I made this decision,” Darvish said. “I didn’t want to burden the team, so I made the decision now. If it was a shoulder or elbow, it would be really different. I don’t know what to feel. It is what it is.”

--INF Donnie Murphy was claimed off waivers by the Rangers from the Cubs on March 26, and he could see significant action with 2B Jurickson Profar expected to be out until at least mid-June with a torn muscle in his right shoulder. Last season, Murphy hit .255 with 11 home runs in 46 games with the Cubs. He is one of a number of players who could get starts at second base along with INF Josh Wilson, INF Adam Rosales and INF Kensuke Tanaka.

--LHP Robbie Ross won a spot in the rotation with a strong spring showing in which he posted a 1.27 ERA, giving up four runs -- three earned -- and 18 hits in 21 1/3 innings. Ross spent the first two years of his major league career pitching in relief for the Rangers in 2012-13, posting a 2.62 ERA in 123 games. He had a 3.03 ERA in 65 games last season.

--LHP Joe Saunders made the rotation after coming to camp as a non-roster player on a minor league contract and having a poor spring in which he allowed 15 runs -- nine earned -- on 18 hits in 8 1/3 innings for a 9.72 ERA. Saunders is also coming off a sub-par 2013 season with the Seattle Mariners in which he went 11-16 with a 5.26 ERA in 32 starts. However, the Rangers are banking on Saunders’ track record. He is 89-81 with a 4.30 ERA during his nine-year career.

--RHP Nick Martinez, in a surprise, will open the season in the major league rotation and make his major league debut April 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays at St. Petersburg, Fla., in the Rangers’ fifth game of the season. The right-hander was a combined 12-7 with a 2.50 ERA in 27 games last season with high Class A Myrtle Beach and Double-A Frisco. Martinez’s stay could be short, as RHP Colby Lewis could be ready to join the rotation April 11 when the Rangers host the Houston Astros in the second game in which they would need a fifth starter. Lewis is building arm strength after missing last season while recovering from both Tommy John and hip surgeries.

--RHP Colby Lewis remained behind in extended spring training March 26 when the Rangers broke camp, even though he pitched five shutout innings that day in a Cactus League game against the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers want Lewis to be able to throw 100 pitches before putting him in the major league roster, as both Tommy John and hip surgeries caused him to miss last season. The Rangers feel Lewis could be ready to join the major league rotation as soon as April 11, the second time they will need a fifth starter, when they host the Houston Astros. Lewis gave up eight runs and 13 hits in nine innings against major league competition this spring for an 8.00 ERA.

--C Geovany Soto had right knee surgery March 26 to repair torn meniscus cartilage, and he will be out until at least mid-June. He felt pain while squatting behind the plate during a March 23 game, and an MRI revealed the damage. Soto was expected to be the starting catcher after being the backup last season to A.J. Pierzynski, who signed with the Boston Red Sox as a free agent in the offseason. In 2013, Soto hit .245 with nine home runs in 54 games. He was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2006 while playing for the Chicago Cubs.

--LHP Matt Harrison continues to progress as he recovers from two back surgeries performed last year. Though he will begin the season on the disabled list, the Rangers are hopeful he will be able to be activated and join the rotation sometime from April 20-25. Harrison won 18 games in 2012 but was limited to two starts last season.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa made the team as a middle reliever. He had a 12.00 ERA in five relief appearances with the Oakland Athletics last season and was claimed off waivers Jan. 29 by the Rangers.

--OF Michael Choice will begin the season as the fourth outfielder now that OF Engel Beltre will start off on the disabled list with a fractured tibia bone in his right leg. The Rangers acquired Choice, a rookie, from Oakland in an offseason trade. He made his major league debut with the Athletics last season and hit .278 in nine games.

--RHP Seth Rosin was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 26, and he will compete for a spot in the bullpen. The Dodgers selected Rosin from the Philadelphia Phillies in the Rule 5 draft in December at the winter meetings after he was 9-6 with a 4.33 ERA with Double-A Reading in 26 games last season. The Rangers must offer Rosin back to the Phillies for $25,000 if he does not spend the entire season on the major league roster.

--RHP Daniel McCutchen was brought back to the major league camp from the minor league camp March 25 and is being considered for a relief job. However, McCutchen did not help his cause March 26 when he was touched for three runs and five hits in one inning by the Mariners in a Cactus League game. He did not allow a run in three games and 3 1/3 innings before being reassigned to minor league camp earlier in the month.

--RHP Scott Baker was signed as a free agent and will begin the season in Triple-A Round Rock’s rotation. He was released by Seattle after going 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in four starts this spring. He missed most of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, though he returned to make three starts and go 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA.

--C Chris Snyder was signed to a minor league contract as a free agent March 26, a day after being released by the Washington Nationals, and he will be given a chance to beat out Robinson Chirinos for the backup catcher’s job. Snyder played in just nine major league games last season, hitting .100 for the Baltimore Orioles.

--RHP Neftali Feliz, a former All-Star closer, was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on March 25. Perez was the closer for the Rangers on their World Series teams in 2010 and 2011, but he struggled this spring, posting a 4.50 ERA in nine games. RHP Joakim Soria outdueled Feliz for the closer’s job.

--2B Jurickson Profar tore a muscle in his right shoulder while turning a double play in a March 22 game, and he will begin the season on the disabled list. While surgery is not required, it is expected that the muscle will need 10 to 12 weeks to heal, which could keep Profar out through the end of June. The injury is unrelated to him being unable to throw at the start of spring training because of soreness in the shoulder. Profar was used as a utility player last season as a rookie, and he batted .234 and six home runs in 86 games after coming into the year rated as the top prospect in baseball by various sources.

--RHP Joakim Soria will begin the season as the closer by virtue of beating out RHP Neftali Feliz in their spring training competition. After sitting out the 2012 season while recovering from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery, Soria made 26 relief appearances with the Rangers last year and posted a 3.80 ERA. He had 160 saves for the Kansas City Royals from 2007-11.

--RHP Alexi Ogando will begin the season as the Rangers’ primary setup reliever after being looked at as a starter during Cactus League play. Ogando made 48 starts and 108 relief appearances during his four-year career. Last season, he was 7-4 with a 3.11 ERA in 23 games, including 18 starts.

--LHP Derek Holland is tentatively scheduled to throw off a mound April 2 for the first time since undergoing microfracture surgery on his left knee in January. The original timetable following the surgery was for Holland to return at the All-Star break, but he is so far ahead of the schedule in his rehab that he might be able to join the Rangers’ rotation in early June.

--OF Engel Beltre was placed on the 60- disabled list March 26 with a fractured tibia bone in his right leg. The Rangers have no timetable for when Beltre might return and are unsure exactly how he was injured, though they believe it might be traced back to being hit by a pitch while playing winter ball in his native Dominican Republic. He was slated to be the fourth outfielder this season. The 24-year-old made his major league debut last season and hit .250 in 22 games. He is out of minor league options, meaning the Rangers would have to pass him through waivers if they tried to send him down after what figures to be a lengthy rehabilitation stint in the minors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We lost two everyday players, and there’s no way to sugarcoat that. It is what it is. We’ll look toward our depth and see where we go from here.” -- Rangers GM Jon Daniels after learning in the span of 24 hours that C Geovany Soto and 2B Jurickson Profar could be out until the end of June because of injuries.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

The Rangers had a splashy offseason as they traded with the Detroit Tigers for 1B Prince Fielder and signed LF Shin-Soo Choo as a free agent. Fielder should add power and Choo on-base skills to the offense. However, the Rangers will begin the season with at least four key players on the disabled list: LHPs Matt Harrison and Derek Holland, C Geovany Soto and 2B Jurickson Profar. While Harrison should be ready by the end of April, the Rangers will not have the other three players until sometime in June.

ROTATION:

1. RHP Tanner Scheppers

2. LHP Martin Perez

3. LHP Robbie Ross

4. LHP Joe Saunders

5. RHP Nick Martinez

Scheppers will make his first major league start on Opening Day following 115 career relief appearances, as RHP Yu Darvish will begin the season on the disabled list. Perez’s performances are up and down, but he is just 22. Like Scheppers, Ross is making the transition to the rotation from the bullpen following a stellar spring.

Saunders provides innings, if not much else, and that is what a young rotation needs. Martinez makes the jump from Double-A but is likely a short-termer while Darvish, RHP Colby Lewis and LHP Matt Harrison all recover from injuries.

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Seth Rosin

LHP Michael Kirkman

Soria returns to closing for the first since 2011 following the second Tommy John surgery of his career. A strong spring showing enabled him to beat out RHP Neftali Feliz for the job. Ogando can dominate when right, but health is always a concern. Cotts made a strong return to the major leagues last season after being away since 2009 because of injuries. Frasor is steady in middle relief and has found a home in Texas.

Figueroa and Kirkman are more than a left-on-left specialists and can work multiple innings. A Rule 5 Draft pick, Rosin will serve in long relief after starting throughout his minor league career in the San Francisco and Philadelphia organizations.

LINEUP:

1. LF Shin-Soo Choo

2. SS Elvis Andrus

3. 1B Prince Fielder

4. 3B Adrian Beltre

5. RF Alex Rios

6. DH Mitch Moreland

7. CF Leonys Martin

8. C J.P. Arencibia

9. 2B Donnie Murphy

The Rangers are spending $130 million on Choo and his elite on-base skills in order to kick-start their offense. Andrus needs to get on base more consistently to take advantage of his outstanding speed. Fielder looks to rebound in a hitter-friendly ballpark after getting booed out of Detroit following a dismal postseason last fall.

Beltre belted at least 30 homers in four straight seasons, and he hits for average and plays stellar defense. Rios was rejuvenated after coming to Texas from the Chicago White Sox last August in a trade. Moreland has some pop but does not hit for average and lacks plate discipline.

Martin is a question mark as his performance slipped in the second half last year as a rookie. Arencibia is an all-or-nothing hitter who can hit home runs but also strikes out at an alarming rate. Murphy is a journeyman, but he hit 11 home runs in just 46 games with the Chicago Cubs last season.

RESERVES:

C Robinson Chirinos

3B/1B Kevin Kouzmanoff

INF Josh Wilson

OF Michael Choice

Chirinos became a favorite of manager Ron Washington this spring, and he could take playing time away from Arencibia. Kouzmanoff is on the verge of returning to the major leagues after spending the two past seasons in the minors. The slick-fielding Wilson is playing for his 12th organization in 16 seasons. The Rangers would prefer Choice play every day at Triple-A Round Rock, but they need him on the major league club because of an injury to fourth OF Engel Beltre.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (stiff neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was examined by a specialist March 26 and no structural damage was found, and he threw a bullpen session March 30. He might be able to return by mid-April.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He but is expected to be activated sometime from April 20-25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He is six weeks ahead in his recovery and expects to be ready to join the major league rotation by early June. He tentatively was scheduled to throw off a mound April 2 for the first time since being injured.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.