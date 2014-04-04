Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Injuries have left the Texas Rangers’ pitching situation a mess. All but one pitcher initially slated to be in the rotation have been scratched to start the season. Two relievers from 2013, including left-hander Robbie Ross, who will start on Wednesday, are in the rotation to start the season.

Righty Yu Darvish (neck) is expected back as soon as possibly this weekend and righty Colby Lewis (hip) and left-hander Matt Harrison (back) to follow soon after with lefty Derek Holland no earlier than June.

What that does to the bullpen, which faltered on Opening Day, when everybody returns no one is certain. But manager Ron Washington had a message for any reliever wondering about their future.

Don‘t. Just do your job.

”We’re here to play baseball and win games,“ said Washington, whose team defeated the Phillies 3-2 Tuesday. ”When your number is called, you go out there and do the best you can. If you’re unsettled because things are unsettled, then when the unsettling is over, you need to walk.

“You better not look unsettled around here.”

The lefty Ross will make his first major-league start on Wednesday against Philadelphia, and first-ever appearance against the Phillies.

Ross earned a place in the rotation after going 1-0 with a 2.86 ERA in six games and three starts this spring. Washington said Ross’ place was secured when he showed he could get left-handers out, a problem he had in the latter part of last season.

“He was able to keep (fastball) inside on lefties and his breaking ball to run more to the outside corner instead of the middle of the plate,” Washington said. “He was executing pitches, making pitches in the spring. And I think that’s what it will take to be a starter: make pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 2013: 10-13, 4.70) at Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 2013: 4-2, 3.03)

--LF Shin-Soo Choo looked more like the player the Texas Rangers signed to a seven-year, $130 million contract in the offseason. The left-handed leadoff hitter went 2-for-3 and reached base four times on Tuesday against Philadelphia. He worked a walk in the Rangers’ decisive ninth inning of a 3-2 victory and was hit by a pitch. He also scored twice, including the game-winner. “Choo set the tone. He worked the walk,” manager Ron Washington said.

--1B Prince Fielder’s value in the Texas Rangers’ lineup was demonstrated on Tuesday by what he didn’t have to do ... namely take a swing at a pitch he didn’t want. With Adrian Beltre hitting behind him, Fielder can afford to be patient. That paid off in the ninth inning of a victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the Texas first baseman looked for a pitch to drive with the winning run on second, but instead took a walk. “I‘m looking for something I can drive,” Fielder said. “I don’t just want to try to swing at anything. ... We’ve got so many guys who can contribute.”

--3B Adrian Beltre, who went 2-for-4, had three RBIs, including the winning run on a single to right center in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Rangers’ 3-2 victory over the Phillies on Tuesday night. He was 2-for-4 Tuesday.

--2B Donnie Murphy took his turn at second base as the Texas Rangers try to figure out exactly what to do at that position while Jurickson Profar’s ailing right shoulder heals for the next three months. Murphy had a hit Tuesday and made two key defensive plays, among them getting a quick tag down on Philadelphia’s Ben Revere on a pickoff attempt at second. Revere was initially called safe but called out on review. Murphy will split time with Josh Wilson. “The guy can play and Josh can play,” manager Ron Washington said. “We’ll find time for both of them. That way we can keep both of them engaged.”

--RHP Daniel McCutchen was added to the roster on Tuesday after the team purchased his contract from Triple-A Round Rock. He’ll take on the role of long man in the Rangers’ evolving bullpen. “He’s a veteran long guy,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “He has some big-league time and attacks the zone. I think when we’re in a pinch he’s the type of guy who can give us the innings.”

--LHP Michael Kirkman was sent to Triple-A Round Rock when the club added RHP Daniel McCutchen. He pitched 12 innings in spring training, allowing 10 hits and seven runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No, no, especially when you’re trying to get the first win of the year. It was nice to get that win coming from behind. Now we have a chance to win the series tomorrow.” -- 3B Adrian Beltre, when asked if a walk-off hit ever gets old. Beltre, who was 2-for-4, lined a base hit to right center that brought home LF Shin-Soo Choo from second base.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was examined by a specialist March 26 and no structural damage was found, and he threw a bullpen session March 30. He might start in a simulated game before returning to the rotation. He experienced no problems during an 86-pitch bullpen session on April 1. Officials said the team won’t make a complete evaluation until April 2. He could return as early as the following weekend, though a medical rehabilitation in the minors is a possibility, too. His eventual return in all likelihood will necessitate a return to the minors for RHP Nick Martinez, who pitched at Double-A Frisco in 2013.

--RHP Colby Lewis (recuperating from major hip surgery in August) threw 92 pitches in 5 1/3 innings for Double-A Frisco and gave up five runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Lewis deemed himself healthy out of spring training, but the Rangers wanted to see him throw 90-100 pitches in at least two outings.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He likely needs four minor league starts before he will be ready to rejoin the rotation.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He is six weeks ahead in his recovery and expects to be ready to join the major league rotation by early June. He tentatively was scheduled to throw off a mound April 2 for the first time since being injured.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Seth Rosin

RHP Daniel McCutchen

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Kevin Kouzmanoff

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice