Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A different kind of Yu Darvish was on display Sunday, one of many likely to be seen this season, Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington said.

Darvish was different but still extremely effective during a 3-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in his first start of the season at Tropicana Field.

Just off the disabled list after neck stiffness cost him his final tune-ups of spring training and his Opening Day start, the right-hander struck out five of the first eight batters he faced, then wriggled out of trouble in the middle innings. Darvish, 27 allowed seven hits and a walk in seven scoreless innings, striking out six.

High pitch counts and borderline high walk totals were typical for Darvish in his first two major league seasons. On Sunday, however, with his fastball under control and his breaking ball and cutter down in the strike zone, he traversed seven innings in just 89 pitches (65 strikes).

“I think you’ll see many Yu Darvishes,” Washington said. “You’ll see a Yu Darvish that might throw 103 in seven innings and get the same results. So today was a good day for the team. Today was a good day for Yu Darvish to come back this year. He threw the ball very well, for not seeing hitters for three weeks. And I know that was on a lot of people’s minds, but it never was on his, and that was the most important thing.”

Darvish did not lobby to return for the eighth, Washington said.

“If it was a little deeper in the season and he had some innings under his belt, you never know, you might have gotten eight out him, even nine today,” he said.

Darvish became the quickest ever to reach 500 career strikeouts when he whiffed right hander Wil Myers in the first inning. Darvish, at 401 2/3 innings, barely beat the standard set by Kerry Wood in 2001, 404 2/3 innings.

“It was not like I was 20 or 21 when I first came here, so it’s kind of hard to compare with other American pitchers,” said Darvish, who joined Texas as a 25-year-old in 2012 after several professional seasons in Japan. “But I think this milestone is a result of being healthy and being able to pitch in good health.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Tanner Scheppers, 0-0, 15.75 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Double-A Frisco on Sunday to free a roster spot for RHP Yu Darvish, who made his first start of the season against Tampa Bay. Martinez allowed three runs over six innings of a no-decision in his major league debut Saturday.

--RHP Yu Darvish was activated from the disabled list Sunday and earned the win after allowing seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. By striking out the first two batters of the game, Darvish became the fastest in history to 500 strikeouts (401 2/3 innings), breaking the record set by Kerry Wood in 2001 (404 2/3). Darvish missed his scheduled Opening Day start due to neck stiffness.

--SS Elvis Andrus broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the eighth inning off RHP Joel Peralta in a 3-0 Rangers win at Tropicana Field on Sunday. Previously, the latest he hit a go-ahead home run was the fifth inning of a Sept. 2, 2009, game against Toronto. Andrus did not hit his first homer last season until Aug. 10.

--RHP Joakim Soria recorded his first save with the Rangers on Sunday, pitching a perfect ninth in a 3-0 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He has converted eight consecutive saves chances, the previous seven with Kansas City.

QUOTE TO NOTE:

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Saunders (bruised left ankle) was struck by a line drive April 4. X-rays were negative, but his status remains uncertain.

--RHP Yu Darvish (neck stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was examined by a specialist March 26 and no structural damage was found, and he threw a bullpen session March 30. He was activated April 6.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He likely needs four minor league starts before he will be ready to rejoin the rotation.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

LHP Joe Saunders

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Seth Rosin

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Kevin Kouzmanoff

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF/1B Jim Aducci