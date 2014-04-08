Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It’s no secret that the Rangers need new acquisition Prince Fielder to start hitting.

The bulky first baseman, acquired in the big offseason trade with the Detroit Tigers, is batting .143. He is in an 0-for-12 funk and also has just two hits in his last 19 at-bats.

Probably more importantly, he has yet to hit a home run and has driven in just one run in seven games.

Asked after Monday night’s 5-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox if he thought Fielder was pressing, Rangers manager Ron Washington said, “It’s hard for me to tell. He seemed to be calm but offensively things aren’t happening ... I certainly believe in him and I know sooner or later it’s going to happen.”

Fielder also made a poor fielding play on Monday night, fumbling a bunt and then throwing the ball away. He has one more error than RBIs.

Said Fielder: “I‘m just going to go up there no matter how you feel you got to give it your best.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: NEXT: Rangers (Martin Perez, 0-0, 3.18 ERA) at Red Sox (Felix Doubront, 1-0, 5.26)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers, the Rangers’ opening day starter, gave up two runs and five hits in five innings and was the losing pitcher against the Red Sox on Monday night -- his second career start. He was better than he was in his first start, which saw him allow seven runs on eight hits in four innings. “I threw my offspeed for strikes but at the end of the day I’ve got to give the team more innings,” he said. “I’ve got to go deeper in the ballgame. Forcing the manager’s hand in the fifth inning is not what a starting pitcher should do.”

--1B Prince Fielder continues to slump. He went 0-for-4 on Monday, is 0-for-12 and also 2-for-19. He ended the night batting .143. He also made a poor fielding play, fumbling a bunt and then throwing the ball away. He has two errors and only one RBI (no homers) in the first seven games.

--C J.P. Arencibia went 0-for-3 on Monday and is 10-for-89 in 25 career games at Fenway Park -- 1-for-38 since the start of last season. He is batting just .145 lifetime against the Red Sox.

--LHP Martin Perez, who had a no-decision in his first start, a game the Rangers won for their first victory of the season, faces the Red Sox in the middle game of the three-game series on Tuesday night. He will be making his Fenway Park debut and his second appearance against Boston. Last week he became the fourth Texas pitcher to start one of the first two games of the season before the age of 23.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some opportunities against Lackey, but he showed why he’s one of the best pitchers in the American League. He made pitches when he had to.” - Rangers manager Ron Washington, after Monday’s loss to Boston RHP John Lackey.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Saunders was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a foot bruise suffered when hit by a line drive.

--LHP Matt Harrison, making his way back from back surgery, is scheduled to make his second minor league rehab start Tuesday. His first outing, last Thursday, was rained out after two innings.

--RHP Yu Darvish (neck stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was examined by a specialist March 26 and no structural damage was found, and he threw a bullpen session March 30. He was activated April 6.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

LHP Joe Saunders

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Seth Rosin

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Kevin Kouzmanoff

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF/1B Jim Aducci