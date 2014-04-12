Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- There has been much hand-wringing over Adrian Beltre’s injury status.

The Rangers’ third baseman missed a second consecutive game and is day-to-day with a quadriceps injury. But there is concern among management figures that the injury could yet require a stint on the disabled list even though an MRI this week showed no significant injury.

Beltre’s absence from his usual cleanup spot changes the lineup dramatically, an especially worrisome circumstance considering it was already being leaned on to score a bunch of runs while the injury-riddled pitching staff healed.

The issue was further heightened Friday against the Houston Astros. The Rangers went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

“We’ll give it some time,” manager Ron Washington said. “We just have to go through some treatment and see how he feels.”

The team has a few days to play with. The Rangers will have to make a roster move early next week in order to activate pitcher Colby Lewis.

Washington said journeyman Kevin Kouzmanoff, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock after not making the team out of spring training, will see most of the available time at third in Beltre’s stead.

Washington adjusted his lineup on Friday, moving Alex Rios out of his usual hole at No. 5 to No. 3. Prince Fielder, who is off to a less-than-stellar start (.162, no homers, three RBIs), moved from No. 3 to cleanup.

Kouzmanoff hit fifth.

The Astros twice elected to intentionally walk Fielder and face Kouzmanoff.

Kouzmanoff grounded out to end a threat in the eighth and walked to load the bases in the 10th with no outs. The Rangers couldn’t score.

“He’s a big part of the team,” left fielder Shin-Soo Choo said of Beltre. “We trust he’ll come back soon, but Kouzmanoff can play too.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jared Cosart, 1-1, 4.09 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Tanner Scheppers, 0-1, 9.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff made his first big-league start since Sept. 28, 2011, with the Colorado Rockies. The 32-year-old will get the bulk of playing time at third while Adrian Beltre rests a quadriceps strain. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and scored the winning run in the 12th inning of a 1-0 victory over the Houston Astros. “Two outs, just trying to get a big lead at second and just trying to get a good jump,” Kouzmanoff said.

--SS Elvis Andrus has hit in all 10 games this season after reaching on an infield single in the eighth inning of Friday’s game with the Houston Astros. Conversely, he is also the AL’s co-leader in errors committed with three. Andrus didn’t make his third error in 2013 until May 22.

--1B Prince Fielder is off to a bad start, hitting .150, with no home runs and only three RBIs. The 10-game home run drought to begin the season is the longest at the start of a season since 2010, when he went 14 games. He was moved back to cleanup -- where he has hit most of his career -- from the No. 3 spot because Adrian Beltre was out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. The familiarity didn’t seem to help him any, though Houston showed its respect, walking him three times, including twice intentionally, in Friday’s game.

--RHP Yu Darvish sustained a cut on his right thumb while turning in a second consecutive good start to begin 2014. Darvish (1-0) held the Houston Astros to one hit over eight innings on Friday in a no-decision. He has given up no runs in 15 innings with 15 strikeouts and two walks. Over the course of two seasons, Darvish has 72 strikeouts in 51 innings against Houston. “I think it’s sheer luck, but if I could pitch like this in every game that I pitch it’d be very nice,” Darvish said of his success against Houston. No one with the Rangers, including Darvish, was concerned about the abrasion on his right hand after the game. “This happened many times in Japan. It didn’t hurt or affect me even a bit.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ll give it some time. We just have to go through some treatment and see how he feels.” -- manager Ron Washington, on 3B Adrian Beltre’s injured quadriceps.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Adrian Beltre (strained left quadriceps) left the game April 8 and returned to Texas for an examination with Dr. Keith Meister. An MRI showed no significant injury and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Matt Harrison, making his way back from back surgery, made his second minor league rehab start April 8. His first outing, April 3, was rained out after two innings. He’s scheduled to continue to build his arm strength with another start April 13 for Frisco and likely will need two or three more starts before being ready to rejoin the Rangers.

--RHP Colby Lewis (elbow surgery) likely will return to the Rangers’ rotation April 12 against the Astros, which would mark his first start since July 18, 2012.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5.

--RHP Yu Darvish (neck stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was examined by a specialist March 26 and no structural damage was found, and he threw a bullpen session March 30. He was activated April 6.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Daniel McCutchen

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Kevin Kouzmanoff

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF/1B Jim Aducci

=