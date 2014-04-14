Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINTON, Texas - Inquiring minds want to know: What is going on with first baseman Prince Fielder, the veteran slugger the Texas Rangers acquired in the off-season for Ian Kinsler?

Fielder, moved down a spot in the order to No. 4 for a third consecutive game while Adrian Beltre is out, was batting .149 with no home runs and three RBIs, after going 0-for-3 Sunday. He was hitless in five of six games before Saturday and 2-for-24 during that span.

Just relax, says one longtime baseball man.

“Timing is off,” said Rangers manager Ron Washington. “He’s out front or behind. It’s a matter of one of these days, a pitcher will step on the rubber and he’ll be on time and then there won’t be any more questions about Prince Fielder.”

Astros manager Bo Porter made sure that Fielder wouldn’t find his timing on Friday. The Astros showed respect due a slugger with 285 home runs in his career by walking Fielder three times, including twice intentionally, to pitch to journeyman Jeff Kouzmanoff.

Porter directed that Fielder be intentionally walked again with runners at the corners and one out in the 10th of Saturday’s game. The strategy worked. Houston pitcher Anthony Bass retired next two hitters to win the game.

“He has a proven track record,” said Porter. “Not that we’re not going to pitch to him, but if you get to have an option of pitching to someone other than him in a matchup that’s more suitable to your ball club, you have to take advantage of that situation.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-6

STREAK: Won one

Next: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 0-1, 2.70 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 0-0, 0.00).

PLAYER NOTES

-LF Shin-Soo Choo struck out for a sixth time in seven at-bats, but did have a single in the sixth during the Rangers’ 1-0 victory on Sunday over the Houston Astros. Choo is 1-for-9 in his last two games. The left-hander was 0-for-5 with five strikeouts against Houston’s Jarred Cosart on Saturday. Cosart “just had his number,” Rangers manager Ron Washignton said. “That happens sometimes.”

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff, hitting .417 after two hits in three official at-bats Sunday, has hit safely in all four games he has appeared, including three starts, since Adrian Beltre was injured last week. Manager Ron Washington affirmed on Sunday that Kouzmanoff will see the bulk of the playing time in Beltre’s absence, which will be extended after the team placed the veteran on the 15-day DL, retroactive to April 9. “It feels good to be in the lineup playing every day,” Kouzmanoff said.

--SS Elvis Andrus earned his third career ejection in the third inning of Sunday’s game, by home plate umpire Alan Porter for arguing balls and strikes. Andrus was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and failed to reach base for the first time this season, falling two short of Al Oliver’s record of 13 consecutive games to start the season. Andrus’ average dipped below .300, at .297. Andrus didn’t like the Porter called strike, tossed his bat and then was tossed. “He was warned for throwing the bat and then he did say something,” manager Ron Washington said.

--LHP Martin Perez earned his second victory against no losses in 2014 after throwing eight shutout innings in a 1-0 victory over Houston on Sunday. The 23-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.70 in 20 innings pitched. “He just continues to grow and we’re watching it before our eyes,” manager Ron Washington said.

--RHP Colby Lewis will make his first start in almost two years on Monday against the Seattle Mariners after coming back from elbow and hip-replacement surgeries. The Rangers will purchase his contract Monday morning. “It didn’t seem that long, but it has been, I guess,” said Lewis. “I‘m excited for the opportunity to play this game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His forte is keeping the ball down. He had a good changeup working today, good breaking ball, he was able to spot his fastball down in the zone where he wanted it and was able to make pitches when he had to.” - Rangers manager Ron Washington on LHP Martin Perez, who pitched eight shutout innings in a 1-0 victory over Houston on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Adrian Beltre (quadriceps strain), as expected, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to April 9. Beltre will be eligible for reinstatement April 24.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back) will start one of two games in Double-A Frisco’s scheduled doubleheader with Little Rock Monday.

--RHP Colby Lewis (elbow surgery) is scheduled to return to the Rangers’ rotation Monday against the Mariners, which would mark his first start since July 18, 2012.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5.

--RHP Yu Darvish (neck stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was examined by a specialist March 26 and no structural damage was found, and he threw a bullpen session March 30. He was activated April 6.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Daniel McCutchen

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Kevin Kouzmanoff

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF/1B Jim Aducci