Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Third baseman Adrian Beltre took his place on the disabled list grudgingly.

“I did not agree with this decision, but it was out of my hands,” Beltre said before adding that he was planning to try to return for Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. “The medical staff and the front office thought it was best, but it was out of my hands. I had no say in that.”

The Rangers placed Beltre on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to April 9, with a left quadriceps strain.

Beltre missed his fifth game Monday since injuring the leg April 8 in a game against the Boston Red Sox.

General manager Jon Daniels said in an email that the most optimistic expectation for Beltre’s return was late this week or this weekend. The risk was not worth the reward at this point in the season.

“I hate being without him,” Daniels said, “but we didn’t want to tempt fate and risk tacking on a much longer period of time.”

Kevin Kouzmanoff made his fourth start in place of Beltre on Monday, and he went 1-for-4 with Texas’ lone RBI in the Rangers’ 7-1 loss to the Mariners.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Blake Beavan, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 0-0, 1.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery rehab) gave up three runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings during a rehabilitation start for Double-A Frisco on Monday. He struck out two and walked three while throwing 77 pitches, 51 for strikes. Harrison was eligible to come off the disabled list Sunday.

--LHP Joe Saunders (bruised left ankle) felt fine after a bullpen session Monday, and he will throw another on Wednesday. He will be eligible to come off the disabled list April 20.

--RHP Colby Lewis, recovered from elbow and hip-replacement surgeries, took the loss Monday in his first start in 21 months. The 34-year-old veteran gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, and the Rangers fell 7-1 to Seattle. Lewis threw 89 pitches. “Overall, I felt good,” Lewis said. “My stuff was sharp. I wanted a different outcome, but good, bad or ugly, this was a stepping stone.”

--RHP Daniel McCutchen was designated for assignment by the Rangers to clear a roster spot for the return of RHP Colby Lewis. In his lone appearance this season, McCutchen allowed three runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings against the Rays on April 4. He was sent down to Double-A Frisco on April 5, then recalled two days later when LHP Joe Saunders went on the disabled list.

--SS Elvis Andrus hit safely for the 12th time in the Rangers’ first 13 games by going 1-for-4 Monday. Andrus’ 11-game hitting streak ended Sunday when he was ejected for the third time in his career for arguing balls and strikes in the third inning. The Rangers shortstop stood in the batter’s box after the called third strike and tossed his bat overhand toward the dugout.“He kind of gave me a warning as soon as I threw the bat,” Andrus said. “I think I said again, after I threw my bat, you know, ‘That pitch was down.'”

--LHP Robbie Ross takes the mound for his third start Tuesday against former Rangers farmhand Blake Beavan. Ross, 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA, hasn’t worked past the fifth inning in any of his two starts, throwing 96 and 98 pitches. “I’d like to go deeper in the game,” Ross said. “Try to attack the zone and get out of innings ... limit my pitch count.”

--RHP Alexi Ogando retired 12 of the past 14 hitters he faced. Ogando earned his first save of the season Sunday in a victory over Houston in place of RHP Joakim Soria, who was not available because of extended use Friday and Saturday. Soria was back on call Monday, through manager Ron Washington said Ogando would get more chances. “He’s got his fastball ... hitting his spots,” Washington said. “If he can throw that fastball where he wants to, he’s a tough guy.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to keep our head up and keep playing ... keep fighting.” -- SS Elvis Andrus, after the Rangers’ 7-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Adrian Beltre (quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8 and April 14.

--RHP Colby Lewis (Tommy John surgery in July 2012, right hip surgery in August 2013) is scheduled to return to the Rangers’ rotation April 14, which would mark his first start since July 18, 2012.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, and he will throw another bullpen session April 16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Shawn Tolleson

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF/1B Jim Aducci