Texas Rangers - TeamReport

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Prince Fielder insisted before Tuesday night’s game that he was not worried about having yet to hit a home run in the first 13 games of his first season with the Texas Rangers.

“I can’t let get in my head,” the first baseman said. “If I let it get in there, I‘m not going to be any good at all to my team.”

Fielder then homered in his first at-bat, hitting a line drive over the right-field fence off Seattle Mariners right-hander Blake Beavan to help spark the Rangers to a 5-0 home victory.

The home run came in Fielder’s 52nd at-bat of the season. He also went 40 at-bats during last year’s postseason without a homer while playing for the Detroit Tigers and failed to homer in his last 17 regular-season at-bats of 2013.

Fielder’s longest drought to begin a season was 53 at-bats in 2010 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished that season with 32 home runs.

The Rangers have no doubt Fielder will provide the power bat they were looking for when they acquired him and $30 million from the Tigers in November in a trade for second baseman Ian Kinsler.

”In the game of baseball, you either get off to a good start or a bad start,“ Rangers manager Ron Washington said. ”He’s gotten off to a bad start. He’s got some work to do. I think it’s just timing. Everything is timing. He’s getting a lot of low balls and he’s been a low ball hitter. When his timing is right, if a pitch is elevated, he’s not going to miss it. When it’s off, when you are either rushing to catch up to it or too far ahead of it.

“But he’s Prince Fielder. I‘m not worried about him.”

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 3-0, 2.11 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff combined with 1B Prince Fielder on back-to-back homers to give LHP Robbie Ross Jr. the first runs of support this season. Kouzmanoff, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs starting in place of injured 3B Adrian Beltre, had a Rangers season-high eight total bases. He hit safely in each of his first six games with the club. “I‘m just trying to get good pitches to hit and hit it hard,” Kouzmanoff said. “Unfortunately Beltre got hurt, and those are big shoes to fill, but I‘m just out there trying to do the best I can.”

--1B Prince Fielder, who entered the game hitting .176 with no home runs and three RBIs, smaked his first of the season Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. Before the game, Fielder was asked about his home run drought and said it means that one is coming soon. After the game, Fielder said he wasn’t trying to be prophetic. “No, I was just messing around,” Fielder said, “but I guess it worked.”

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. earned his first win as a starter, guiding the Rangers to a 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Ross (1-0) threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings on a rare 60-degree night at Globe Life Park. He allowed five hits and no walks.

--RHP Yu Darvish, Wednesday’s starter against the Seattle Mariners, threw 15 consecutive scoreless innings since coming off the disabled list, allowing eight hits, walking two and striking out 15. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in seven career starts against the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just trying to get good pitches to hit and hit it hard. Unfortunately Beltre got hurt, and those are big shoes to fill, but I‘m just out there trying to do the best I can.” -- Texas Rangers 3B Kevin Kouzmanoff, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a 5-0 win over Seattle on Tuesday, starting in place of injured 3B Adrian Beltre.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Adrian Beltre (quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8 and April 14.

--RHP Colby Lewis (Tommy John surgery in July 2012, right hip surgery in August 2013) is scheduled to return to the Rangers’ rotation April 14, which would mark his first start since July 18, 2012.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, and he will throw another bullpen session April 16.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

