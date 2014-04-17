Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington believes his ejection and subsequent fine earlier this week will be well worth it if it leads to additional attention to the transfer rule and how it is being called.

The Rangers, who beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 Wednesday, lodged a complaint with the commissioner’s office.

“We’ll see how they fix it,” Washington said. “If they don’t fix it, it will be a travesty. There will be people all around the game dropping balls. It happens.”

A replay in Monday’s loss to Seattle reversed an out at the plate after Texas catcher J.P. Arencibia bobbled the ball on the transfer from his glove to his throwing hand.

Such a play had previously been called an out. Now, if the transfer from the glove to throwing hand is not completed successfully, the runner is safe.

Washington made it clear that he has no issues with replay.

“They are getting plays right, there are just issues that need to be fixed,” he said. “Infielders drop balls all the time. Now guys who are out are getting bases.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-2, 5.63 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Tanner Scheppers, 0-1, 7.88)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Cousins agreed to a minor league contract. The 29-year-old will report to extended spring training in Arizona where he will be converted to a pitcher. He appeared in 135 games at the major league level from 2010-2013 with Miami and the Los Angeles Angels as an outfielder, batting .179 with 2 home runs and nine RBIs.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers is making his fourth start of the season and of his career in the series finale. He took a no-decision in his last start, a 6-5 10-inning loss to Houston. The permitted all five runs in a six-batter stretch in the fourth inning. Scheppers is trying to hang on to his place in the rotation.

--RHP Daniel McCutchen, who was designated for assignment by Texas on Monday, has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock.

--RHP Yu Darvish had his season-opening 16-inning scoreless streak halted in the second inning. It was the second longest streak in club history behind Jon Matlack’s 19-inning streak in 1980. Darvish is the first Texas starter to open a season with three consecutive starts of at least 7.0 innings placed and two runs or less since Derek Holland in 2013. He has not pitched with a lead this season, receiving two runs of support overall. Texas is 3-0 games started by Darvish.

--LHP Joe Saunders cut a bullpen session short Wednesday because of more pain in his left ankle. He is on the disabled list after getting hit by a line drive in his only start of the season on April 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tremendous. That’s why you play nine innings. Those kinds of wins build character. We have a new group that we’re playing with, and they learn how to hang together and play the game until the third out is made.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington, after a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Adrian Beltre (quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8 and April 14 with another scheduled for April 18.

--RHP Colby Lewis (Tommy John surgery in July 2012, right hip surgery in August 2013) is scheduled to return to the Rangers’ rotation April 14, which would mark his first start since July 18, 2012.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Shawn Tolleson

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF/1B Jim Aducci