Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Unlike the plan going into the season for the Texas Rangers, the catching spot evolved into a shared position between J.P. Arencibia and Robinson Chirinos. Arencibia started his ninth game in Thursday’s 8-6 win over the Seattle Mariners, while Chirinos opened behind the plate seven times.

That mirrors what’s going on at second base, where Donnie Murphy and Josh Wilson have split time.

“With the makeup of the club, I’ve got to keep everybody involved,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “I’d like for somebody to take off, but everybody is contributing so I‘m trying to keep everybody engaged.”

Injuries have contributed to both platoons, as catcher Geovany Soto and second baseman Jurickson Profar are on the disabled list. Murphy and Wilson have been with the bat in their hands. Arencibia and Chirinos have struggled offensively, not that Washington minds.

”I‘m not expecting offense out of the catchers,“ he said. ”I want them to get the pitchers through their innings. Whatever offense I get out of them is a plus. I’ll get something.

“I got a game-winner (Friday night) from Chirinos. We know what our catchers are. We can’t make up something they are not, but I have confidence in them.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-7

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Felipe Paulino, 0-1, 7.98) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 2-0, 2.70)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Martin Perez will be making his fourth start of the season in Friday’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox. The Rangers have won all three games started by Perez this season and are 15-8 in his starts since the beginning of the 2013 season. He became the first (and remains only) Ranger with two wins this season, and has induced nine double-play ground balls over his last two starts.

--1B Prince Fielder remains a threat, as least as far as the Seattle Mariners are concerned. The slugger was intentionally walked twice despite hitting .172 with one home run coming into the game.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff is not Adrian Beltre, but he is made his presence felt in the injured Beltre’s absence. Kouzmanoff has a hit in all eight games he’s played this season and is hitting .414. “I know he’s not a .400 hitter, but he’s a ballplayer,” manager Ron Washington said. Kouzmanoff is the fifth player in club history to start his Rangers’ tenure with a hitting streak of at least eight games.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers took a no-decision in the Rangers’ shortest start of the season on Thursday. He went 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits. He endured a 30-pitch first inning despite facing just five batters. Staked to 4-0 lead, he gave up six runs in the third.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This team has been doing it all year with late-inning comebacks and walk-offs.” -- Texas DH Mitch Moreland, after an 8-6 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Adrian Beltre (quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8 and April 14 with another scheduled for April 18.

--RHP Colby Lewis (Tommy John surgery in July 2012, right hip surgery in August 2013) is scheduled to return to the Rangers’ rotation April 14, which would mark his first start since July 18, 2012.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Tanner Scheppers

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Shawn Tolleson

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF/1B Jim Aducci