Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers are starting to look pretty healthy, injuries not withstanding.

Texas began the season with starting pitcher Derek Holland, second baseman Jurickson Profar and catcher Geovany Soto all injured and all likely out until almost the All-Star break. Meanwhile, pitcher Yu Darvish, Colby Lewis and Matt Harrison all were fighting through various stages of injuries.

Then third baseman Adrian Beltre went on the 15-day disabled list, starting pitching fill-in Tanner Scheppers continued to get beat up in his starts, then went on the 15-day DL himself on Friday, and offseason acquisition Prince Fielder was hitting below .200.

It was easy for the Rangers to forget about those woes in their series opener against the White Sox on Friday night, though, as they tallied season highs for runs and hits (18) in a 12-0 win over Chicago.

There was Fielder going 2-for-2 with a double, catcher Robinson Chirinos hitting his second home run of the season and center fielder Leonys Martin reaching for the cycle.

Martin was already 3-for-4 with four RBIs when he came up in the bottom of the eighth with a chance to hit for the cycle. Martin tripled in the third, homered in the fourth and singled in the sixth, but he struck out swinging in his chance to hit for the cycle.

“I wish I could see this every night, but I know that’s not possible,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “But, you know, we’re just grinding out at-bats, having good at-bats throughout the lineup. That’s what it’s going to take. We’ve been doing it since we’ve been able to start putting something together.”

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Martin Perez worked aggressively and efficiently. He tossed his first career complete-game shutout. Perez struck out eight and gave up just three hits as he baffled the White Sox.

“I threw curve, change-up, slider, two-seamer in and two-seamer away,” Perez said. “It was nice. When you have that conviction and you trust your stuff, you can do whatever you want.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-0, 2.37 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 0-1, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff has hit safely in his first nine games for Texas. Despite playing in just his ninth game on Friday, Kousmanoff entered leading the Rangers in doubles (5) and extra-base hits (6). He reached base on an infield single in the first inning that drove in Elvin Andrus. Kouzmanoff went 2-for-5, but didn’t add to his extra-base-hit total.

--1B Prince Fielder continues to be avoided by opponents despite hitting just .164 with one home run entering the Chicago series. Fielder was intentionally walked in the first inning with Elvin Andrus on third and Alex Rios on second. It was Fielder’s MLB-leading seventh intentional walk of the season.

--C Robinson Chirinos became the first Ranger with two home runs this season when he hit a first-pitch offering from White Sox starter Felipe Paulino just over the wall in left field. Chirinos had one career home run in 33 games before this season.

--CF Leonys Martin was already 3-for-4 with four RBIs when he came up in the bottom of the eighth with a chance to hit for the cycle. Martin tripled in the third, homered in the fourth and singled in the sixth, but he struck out swinging in his chance to hit for the cycle.

--LHP Aaron Poreda was brought up from Triple-A Round Rock when

RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wish I could see this every night, but I know that’s not possible.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington, after Friday’s 12-0 drubbing of the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 18.

--3B Adrian Beltre (quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8 and April 14 with another scheduled for April 18.

--RHP Colby Lewis (Tommy John surgery in July 2012, right hip surgery in August 2013) is scheduled to return to the Rangers’ rotation April 14, which would mark his first start since July 18, 2012.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF/1B Jim Aducci

