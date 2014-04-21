Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

Rangers make headway during homestand

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Despite a lackluster series finale on Sunday, the Texas Rangers got a boost in health and confidence during a 10-game homestand.

The Rangers won series against the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox to finish with a 7-3 record.

During that stretch, Texas won five straight, got pitcher Colby Lewis his first win in almost two years, benefitted from Kevin Kouzmanoff’s hot hitting in place of injured third baseman Adrian Beltre and saw Prince Fielder show signs of coming out of his early season slump.

After Fielder began the series against the White Sox hitting .164, he raised his average to .194 going into the finale, before he went 0-for-2 on Sunday.

Along with Lewis’ win on Saturday, his first since June 17, 2012, Rangers starter Martin Perez threw his first career complete-game shutout on Friday.

And it looks like the Rangers might get Matt Harrison back soon. Harrison allowed just three hits in eight shutout innings in a rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Saturday.

Sure, the White Sox blasted Texas 16-2 on Sunday. But that does not cloud the fact that the Rangers have begun to look like an American League West contender again.

Texas’ five-game winning streak coincided with the Oakland A’s winning six of seven, making the American League West, record-wise, the best division in the AL at the moment.

That is where the Rangers head next to open a three-game series at Oakland on Monday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 1-0, 0.82 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Dan Straily, 1-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff entered Sunday’s game against the White Sox having hit safely in all 10 of his appearances in a Texas uniform but saw that streak end after he went 0-for-3. He homered on Saturday in the Rangers’ 6-3 win over the White Sox. Kouzmanoff took over at third base after Adrian Beltre went on the 15-day disabled list with a strained quadriceps. Kouzmanoff was 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter on April 9 and went into the starting lineup at third base on April 11 against the Houston Astros. Since then, the Rangers are (7-3).

--LHP Robbie Ross struggled through his worst outing of the season so far, giving up seven runs on Saturday to the White Sox, though it was not as bad as it looks in the box score. Ross gave up four earned runs as an error on third baseman Kevin Kouzmanoff allowed the White Sox to score three unearned runs in the fifth. Ross struck out eight and walked none.

--1B Prince Fielder drew his eighth intentional walk of the season in the first inning against the White Sox. Entering Sunday’s games, no other team in the major leagues had drawn more than six intentional walks. Fielder entered Sunday’s game batting .194.

--SS Luis Sardinas singled in his first major-league at bat on Sunday against the White Sox. Sardinas, who was called up from Double-A Frisco after Rangers OF Jim Adduci was put on the disabled list on Sunday with a broken left little finger, entered the game in the seventh inning in place of starter Elvis Andrus.

NOTE TO QUOTE: “It’s location. If you pitch a location and you’re throwing strikes, it’s never detrimental. He was missing his location. We didn’t make the plays behind them and that opened things up for them.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, on starting pitcher Robbie Ross’ struggles Sunday against the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jim Adduci went on the disabled list with a fractured left little finger. Adduci hurt the finger sliding into second base on April 18. Texas called up infielder Luis Sardinas from Double-A Frisco to replace Adduci. Texas currently has 10 players on the disabled list, the longest in the majors.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 18.

--3B Adrian Beltre (quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8 and April 14 with another scheduled for April 18.

--RHP Colby Lewis (Tommy John surgery in July 2012, right hip surgery in August 2013) is scheduled to return to the Rangers’ rotation April 14, which would mark his first start since July 18, 2012.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

=