Texas Rangers - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Third baseman Kevin Kouzmanoff’s amazing return to the big league continued Monday when he was named the American League Player of the Week.

Kouzmanoff batted .345 (10-for-29) with two home runs, four doubles and eight RBIs last week.

The Rangers called up Kouzmanoff from Triple-A Round Rock on April 9 to fill in for injured starter Adrian Beltre, who’s on 15-day disabled list with strained quadriceps. Kouzmanoff hadn’t been in the major leagues since 2011 with the Colorado Rockies.

“It feels good to come back and have an impact,” Kouzmanoff said before the Rangers opened a three-game series against the A’s with a 4-3 victory on Monday night. “I feel like we’ve been on a good stretch, but it’s not only me. It’s my teammates around me. I think we’ve been putting it together lately as a team, we’ve been stringing hits together, we’ve been pitching well we’ve been playing defense, all those things. When we do them well, we win ballgames.”

Kouzmanoff entered Monday’s game batting .366 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs. He went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

“He’s been a godsend to take over for Beltre and do what he’s done in his absence,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “I don’t know where we’d be without him.”

RECORD: 12-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 0-1, 4.09)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez will make his second career start and second start of the season Tuesday night against the Oakland A‘s. Martinez was called up from Double-A Frisco to take injured RHP Tanner Sheppers’ spot in the rotation. Martinez took the loss in his major-league debut on April 5, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings in a 5-4 defeat at Tampa Bay. Two of the four hits he allowed were home runs. Martinez was then sent to Frisco, where he went 0-0 in two starts with a 1.86 ERA.

--RHP Yu Darvish gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings and received his third straight no-decision Monday night in Texas’ 4-3 victory against Oakland. Darvish, who entered the game 1-6 with a 4.30 ERA in his career against Oakland, struck out six and walked four. He threw 116 pitches, just 67 for strikes.

--OF Michael Choice will be in the lineup Tuesday night against Oakland and start against his former team for the first time since the A’s traded him to Texas in December. Choice came off the bench Monday night in the Rangers’ 4-3 win and had a single then stole second base in the ninth inning. Choice has been getting starts against left-handers, and he’ll face A’s LHP Tommy Milone, his former teammate in Oakland and at Triple-A Sacramento. “There’s always going to be that first memory of where I broke into the big leagues,” Choice said. “It will be interesting to be on the other side.” Choice is batting .200 (5-for-25) with one home run and three RBIs in 14 games as a part-time player. “I feel like I‘m starting to get adjusted to the role better and better each day,” Choice said. “Obviously the natural instinct for anybody is to want to be out there, but I just have to prepare every day to make sure I‘m ready whenever I go in.”

--INF Andy Parrino was claimed off waivers Monday by the Oakland A’s and sent to Triple-A Sacramento. The Rangers claimed Parrino off waivers from the A’s on March 3. He was sent to Triple-A Round Rock, where he hit .189 with five RBIs in 13 games before being designated for assignment on April 18. Last year, he hit .118 with two doubles and one RBI in 14 games for the A‘s. He’s a career .186 hitter with the Padres and A‘s.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff, who was named the A.L. Player of the Week, went 2-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored the go-ahead run in a 4-3 victory against the A‘s. Last week, Kouzmanoff batted .345 with two home runs, four doubles and eight RBIs in seven games. In 12 games with the Rangers since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock, Kouzmanoff is batting .370.

--LHP Matt Harrison, who underwent surgery in April 2013 to repair a herniated disk in his lower back, said Monday he feels healthy enough to be activated from the disabled list. Harrison, however, will have to wait at least another day before the Rangers decide whether to find a spot for him in the rotation or have him make another rehab start. He’s with the Rangers in Oakland on their road trip so that pitching coach Mike Maddux and bullpen coach Andy Hawkins can see first-hand how he recovers from his start for Double-A Frisco on Saturday.

--LF Shin-Shoo Choo sprained his left ankle in the top of the seventh inning while trying to beat out an infield single against Oakland and left the game. X-rays were negative, but Choo will have an MRI exam will be sidelined Tuesday’s game against Oakland and probably longer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every time you play Oakland you always know it’s going to be a good series. They’re the top dog in the division right now, even though it’s early. It’s always nice to come in here and get that first win of the series. And to come from behind and take it from them, it was a good feeling.” -- 2B second baseman Donnie Murphy, after Monday’s 4-3 win over Oakland.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Shin-Shoo Choo (sprained left ankle) left the game April 21 after being injured in the top of the seventh inning. X-rays were negative, but Choo will have an MRI exam. He will miss the April 22 game and probably longer.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8 and April 14 with another scheduled for April 18. He said April 21 that he felt healthy enough to be activated from the disabled list. He’s with the Rangers in Oakland on their road trip so pitching coach Mike Maddux and bullpen coach Andy Hawkins can see first-hand how he recovers from his start for Double-A Frisco on April 26.

--OF Jim Adduci went on the disabled list with a fractured left little finger. Adduci hurt the finger sliding into second base on April 18. Texas called up infielder Luis Sardinas from Double-A Frisco to replace Adduci. Texas currently has 10 players on the disabled list, the longest in the majors.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 18.

--3B Adrian Beltre (quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Colby Lewis (Tommy John surgery in July 2012, right hip surgery in August 2013) is scheduled to return to the Rangers’ rotation April 14, which would mark his first start since July 18, 2012.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Hector Noesi

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

