Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Texas Rangers left fielder Shin-Soo Choo avoided a trip to the disabled list Tuesday when an MRI revealed a sprained ankle but not the more severe high ankle sprain.

Choo was injured Monday night while trying to beat out an infield single in the top of the seventh inning. His left foot landed hard on the bag.

Choo was not in the lineup Tuesday night against Oakland and will miss the series finale Wednesday, but the Rangers expect their leadoff hitter to make a speedy recovery.

Team physician Dr. Keith Meister analyzed results from Choo’s MRI and passed along the good news to Rangers assistant general manager Thad Levine.

“We view this as very positive news,” Levine said before the Rangers 5-4 victory against the A‘s.

The Rangers have 10 players on the disabled list, and Levine said they’re willing to wait a few days for Choo to recover.

“These type of players I think you give them every opportunity to play if the medical staff feels it’s going to be within a reasonable timeframe,” Levine said. “We’re willing to be patient and wait provided that (manager Ron Washington) doesn’t feel it leaves him too limited.”

Choo is batting .314 with five doubles, one triple, two home runs and seven RBIs. He hit his 12th career leadoff home run on Monday night.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-8

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 3-0, 1.86 ERA) at Athletics (Sonny Gray, 3-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez was recalled Tuesday night from Double-A Frisco and made his second career start in the second game of a three-game series against Oakland. He allowed six hits and four runs, but just two were earned. Martinez struck out one and walked five. He had runners on base in all but one inning he pitched.

--RHP Hector Noesi was designated for assignment Tuesday, making room on the 25-man roster for RHP Nick Martinez, who was called up from Double-A Frisco and started against Oakland. The Rangers acquired Noesi, a reliever, from Seattle on April 12 in a trade for a player to be named later or cash considerations. In three appearances for Texas, he allowed seven runs on seven hits over one inning. He allowed all seven runs Sunday against the White Sox.

--LHP Martin Perez (3-0), coming off the first complete game and shutout of his career, make his fifth start of the season Wednesday against the A‘s. Perez allowed just three hits Friday in a 12-0 victory against the White Sox. He struck out eight, matching his career high, walked one and threw only 109 pitches, 70 for strikes. Perez will take a 17.0-inning scoreless streak into the game. He pitched eight shutout innings vs. Houston on April 13 before shutting out the White Sox.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff came out of the game Tuesday night against Oakland after the top of the fourth inning with a stiff back. He said the injury wasn’t serious, but he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play Wednesday afternoon in the finale of the Rangers’ three-game series with Oakland. Kouzmanoff is batting .362 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa left the game with an injury to his left elbow after throwing just one pitch in the eighth inning. The Rangers said his injury would be evaluated by their medical staff.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been on the other end of a couple of those, and they sting a little bit, especially against a division rival. It’s great to win a game like that in the ninth inning.” -- Texas INF Josh Wilson, after a 5-4 win over the Athletics on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Shin-Soo Choo (sprained left ankle) missed the April 22 game and won’t play April 23 against Oakland. He’s listed as day-to-day. Choo was injured April 21 when he tried to beat out an infield single and hit the bag hard with his left foot. An MRI revealed that Choo did not have the more serious high ankle sprain.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (stiff back) came out of the game April 22 against Oakland after the top of the fourth inning. He said the injury wasn’t serious, but he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play April 23.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow) left the April 22 game after throwing just one pitch in the eighth inning. The Rangers said his injury would be evaluated by their medical staff.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8 and April 14 and April 18. He said April 21 that he felt healthy enough to be activated from the disabled list. He is with the Rangers in Oakland on their road trip so pitching coach Mike Maddux and bullpen coach Andy Hawkins can see first-hand how he recovers from his start for Double-A Frisco on April 26.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured finger) went on the disabled list April 19.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 18.

--3B Adrian Beltre (quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Pedro Figueroa

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice