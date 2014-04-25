Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Rangers placed left-handed reliever Pedro Figueroa on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with inflammation of his left elbow, but they’ll activate two key players from the DL this weekend.

Third baseman Adrian Beltre (strained left quad) will be activated Friday, the first day he’s eligible, and return to the lineup for the opener of a three-game series against the Mariners at Seattle. Left-hander Matt Harrison (back surgery) will be activated Sunday and make his first start in over a year in the series final against the Mariners.

“He’s ready to go,” Washington said of Beltre before the Rangers’ 3-0 victory against Oakland. “It means a lot. He’s our leader. He’s our guy. We’ll be happy to have him back finally.”

Harrison hasn’t made a big-league start since April 6, 2013. He underwent two surgeries to repair a herniated disk in his lower back. He made three rehab starts last year, but underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 9 on his right shoulder because of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome.

“I‘m excited to finally get back here,” Harrison said. “The way it went last year, I didn’t think I’d ever pitch again.”

Figueroa left Tuesday night’s game against Oakland after throwing only one pitch in the eighth inning. He returned to Arlington and was expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday and be examined by team physician Dr. Keith Meister.

The Rangers acquired career minor-league outfielder Dan Robertson, 28, from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash considerations and promoted him to the major leagues.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-8

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 1-1, 2.31 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 1-2, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (stiff back) came out of the game April 22 against Oakland after the top of the fourth inning and was not in the lineup April 23. He’s day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What a pitcher. He did a great job against a great hitting team. They’re very aggressive, they know how to sit on pitches, they know how to take advantage of patterns if you have any.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, after LHP Martin Perez pitched his second straight shutout, lifting Texas to a 3-0 victory over Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) left the April 22 game after throwing just one pitch in the eighth inning. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 23. He returned to Arlington and was expected to undergo an MRI on April 24.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8 and April 14 and April 18. He said April 21 that he felt healthy enough to be activated from the disabled list. He is with the Rangers in Oakland on their road trip so pitching coach Mike Maddux and bullpen coach Andy Hawkins can see first-hand how he recovers from his start for Double-A Frisco on April 26. He will be activated April 27 and make his first start in over a year, against Seattle.

--3B Adrian Beltre (quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He will be activated April 25, the first day he’s eligible, and return to the lineup for the opener of a three-game series against the Mariners at Seattle. “He’s ready to go,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said of Beltre. “It means a lot. He’s our leader. He’s our guy. We’ll be happy to have him back finally.”

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (stiff back) came out of the game April 22 against Oakland after the top of the fourth inning. He said the injury wasn’t serious, but he wasn’t in the lineup April 23. He’s day-to-day.

--LF Shin-Soo Choo (sprained left ankle) missed the April 22 game and won’t play April 23 against Oakland. He’s listed as day-to-day. Choo was injured April 21 when he tried to beat out an infield single and hit the bag hard with his left foot. An MRI revealed that Choo did not have the more serious high ankle sprain.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured finger) went on the disabled list April 19.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 18.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Dan Robertson

=