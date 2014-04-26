Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The return of Adrian Beltre almost had a storybook ending Friday night.

If not for a diving stab of Beltre’s one-out liner just inside the first-base bag, the Texas Rangers’ 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners may have ended up being remembered for Beltre’s heroic return.

In his first game back from a stint on the 15-day disabled list for a quad injury, Beltre had the Rangers’ only RBI with a fourth-inning double. The four other Texas runs came by way of two wild pitches and a pair of bases-loaded walks.

“As long as we score runs,” Beltre said, “we don’t care how we do it.”

Beltre went 1-for-5, but it was how the game ended that left the longest impression. With one out, the bases loaded and the Rangers trailing 6-5 in the top of the ninth, Beltre drilled a 1-1 pitch from Seattle closer Fernando Rodney down the right-field line -- only to watch helplessly as first baseman Justin Smoak made a diving catch and tag first base for a double play to end the game.

“It’s tough to swallow,” Beltre said. “It was a great at-bat. I was trying to battle back and look for a pitch I could hit for a line drive. Smoak made a hell of a play that saved the game right there.”

If there was any solace to be taken from the loss, it’s that Beltre did not show any signs of rust. He was a couple of inches away from a 2-for-5 night that could have included as many as four RBIs -- not bad for a guy who hadn’t played since April 8.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 1-1, 4.22 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 3-1, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre came off the 15-day disabled list Friday and ended up giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead with his fourth-inning RBI double. Beltre had the Rangers’ only RBI of the night and nearly had the go-ahead base hit in the top of the ninth, but a diving catch from Seattle 1B Justin Smoak turned that into a game-ending double play. Beltre went 1-for-5 in his return.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff underwent tests on his sore back Friday, when it was determined that he had a herniated L5-S1 disc in his lower back. He became the 13th Texas player to be placed on the disabled list this season when the Rangers put Kouzmanoff on the 15-day DL. He is hitting .286 with three doubles and four RBIs in eight games this season.

--RHP Hector Noesi, who was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Tuesday, was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox on Friday. Noesi allowed seven runs over 5 1/3 innings of relief for the Rangers, who had acquired him from Seattle earlier in the season.

--LHP Neal Cotts had a forgettable outing, to say the least, in Friday’s loss at Seattle. He allowed four hits and four runs while hitting one batter in the eighth inning, without recording a single out. The Rangers were leading 3-2 when he entered the game and fell behind 5-3 before Alexi Ogando’s wild pitch allowed another of Cotts’ runners to score from third base. Cotts could not explain his performance, other than to say: “I didn’t pitch very well. That’s my main thought.”

--LHP Robbie Ross extended his season scoreless streak against Seattle to 12 1/3 innings before a Robinson Cano double drove in a pair of runs with a fifth-inning double off him Friday night. Ross’ second start against the Mariners wasn’t nearly as dominating as his first one this season, even though he had 4 2/3 scoreless innings to open the game. Ross hit three batters in the first five innings, the last of which came around to score on Cano’s double. In six innings of work, Ross allowed six hits and two runs while striking out five. His strangest statistic: zero walks but three hit batters.

--LHP Matt Harrison, who is coming off back surgery, is scheduled to make his season debut on Sunday in Seattle. Back issues limited Harrison to just two starts last season. Since 2009, Harrison has a 10-1 record and 1.53 ERA against the Mariners.

--RHP Colby Lewis is scheduled to start Saturday against a Seattle team that touched him up for four runs off eight hits over 5 1/3 innings two starts ago. That was his first start in 21 months, having undergone Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire 2013 season. Lewis is typically pretty good against the Mariners, having gone 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA against them from 2009 through 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For me, I thought he was the right guy in the right situation there, and things just didn’t go his way.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, on reliever Neal Cotts after Cotts gave up four runs and four hits without retiring a batter in Friday’s 6-5 loss to Seattle.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Adrian Beltre (strained left quad) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated disc, back) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He came out of the game April 22 against Oakland after the top of the fourth inning.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) left the April 22 game after throwing just one pitch in the eighth inning. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 23. He returned to Arlington and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on April 24.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8 and April 14 and April 18. He said April 21 that he felt healthy enough to be activated from the disabled list. He is with the Rangers in Oakland on their road trip so pitching coach Mike Maddux and bullpen coach Andy Hawkins can see first-hand how he recovers from his start for Double-A Frisco on April 26. He will be activated April 27 and make his first start in over a year, against Seattle.

--LF Shin-Soo Choo (sprained left ankle) missed the April 22 game and has not played since. He is listed as day-to-day. Choo was injured April 21 when he tried to beat out an infield single and hit the bag hard with his left foot. An MRI revealed that Choo did not have the more serious high ankle sprain.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured finger) went on the disabled list April 19.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 18.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Dan Robertson