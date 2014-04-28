Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE - More than a year had passed since Matt Harrison had last taken the mound for the Texas Rangers, and it had been 19 months since the left-handed starter had earned a Major League win.

Having finally returned to the mound Sunday afternoon, Harrison appeared well on his way to getting the win. But some late-game heroics from Seattle Mariners slugger Kyle Seager spoiled an otherwise storybook return for Harrison.

“It was a tough loss,” Harrison said after Seager’s second home run of the night drove in three runs in the eighth inning to beat the Rangers 6-5. “It seems like Seager has our number. He’s been tough on us the last few years, and it just didn’t work out.”

When Harrison left Sunday’s game after six innings and 95 pitches, his return seemed like an overwhelming success. He had held Seattle to just two runs off three hits and handed the ball to the bullpen with a 5-2 lead. Seager and the Mariners came back to spoil the day, leaving Harrison to continue his search for his first victory since Sept. 2012.

But it was an otherwise successful return for Harrison, who was coming off April 2013 back surgery.

“He looked really sharp,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said.

Harrison was upset by the way Sunday’s game ended but still found a silver lining in that his return went better than expected.

“I felt good about it,” he said. “I‘m just glad to be back. It’s been a long road.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 3-1, 2.25) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 1-0, 1.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Luis Sardinas was optioned to Double-A to make room for Sunday starter Matt Harrison on the 25-man roster. Sardinas played in three games and went 1-for-3 from the plate in his short stint with the Rangers.

--LHP Matt Harrison made a successful return from back surgery, pitching six innings while allowing just two runs on three hits. It marked his first game in more than a year, although Harrison fell short of earning his first win since September 2012 when the Seattle Mariners came back from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Rangers 6-5.

--LF Michael Choice led off for the fifth consecutive time Sunday, and he finally made an impact by hitting a two-run double in the fourth. Choice went 1-for-4 in the game with a walk.

--RF Alex Rios closed out a productive road trip by going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Over the six-game trip, Rios hit .375 (9-for-24) with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.

--RHP Alexi Ogando had a rough outing Sunday, but he came out of the bullpen on a tear by throwing eight consecutive strikes. He struck out Robinson Cano and Corey Hart on six pitches, then missed high on an 0-2 pitch to Justin Smoak, who drilled Ogando’s next pitch to the left-field wall for a two-out double. After an infield single by Seattle’s Dustin Ackley, Ogando gave up a three-run homer to Kyle Seager and ended up suffering the loss - as well as a blown save. His performance, which began with so much promise, resulted in three hits and three runs in an inning of work.

--RHP Yu Darvish is scheduled to pitch against Oakland for the second consecutive start Monday. His last time out, Darvish gave up three second-inning runs against the A’s and had to settle for a no-decision. Oakland has been a thorn in his side over the years, as evidenced by Darvish’s career 1-6 record and 4.32 ERA in eight career starts against the A‘s. He made five starts against Oakland last season, going 0-4 with a pair of 1-0 losses.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good about it. I‘m just glad to be back. It’s been a long road.” - LHP Matt Harison, after giving up two runs over six innings in his first start of the season after recovering from back surgery.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before his April 27 start at Seattle. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8 and April 14 and April 18. He said April 21 that he felt healthy enough to be activated from the disabled list.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated disc, back) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He came out of the game April 22 against Oakland after the top of the fourth inning.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) left the April 22 game after throwing just one pitch in the eighth inning. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 23. He returned to Arlington and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on April 24.

--LF Shin-Soo Choo (sprained left ankle) missed the April 22 game and has not played since. He is listed as day-to-day. Choo was injured April 21 when he tried to beat out an infield single and hit the bag hard with his left foot. An MRI revealed that Choo did not have the more serious high ankle sprain.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured finger) went on the disabled list April 19.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 18.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May. He began a throwing program April 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Dan Robertson

