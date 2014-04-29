Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

Choo could return as designated hitter

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A key piece of the Texas Rangers’ lineup made a brief appearance in the team’s 4-0 loss to Oakland on Monday and will in all likelihood make a more permanent return Tuesday for the team’s second of a three-game series with its American League West archrival.

Shin-Soo Choo made his first appearance in six games -- as a pinch-hitter -- after dealing with a sprained left ankle that left him day-to-day, but both the player and his manager expect the regular left fielder back as the designated hitter on Tuesday.

“I‘m very close; I feel better every day,” said Choo, who flew out to left field in the ninth inning Tuesday and added that his ankle is not yet completely healed and probably won’t be anytime soon. “In this game, nobody plays healthy.”

Choo, who injured the ankle stepping on first base running out a ground ball April 21, took batting practice on Monday and shagged balls in the outfield.

Team officials gave a hint that Choo was close when they optioned infielder Luis Sardinas to Double-A to make room on the roster for lefty Matt Harrison, instead of placing Choo on the DL retroactively.

Choo is hitting .310 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Rookie Michael Choice has hit leadoff and played left the past six games. Choice has hit .181 with six walks and five RBIs in that time.

”He wants to play,“ manager Ron Washington said of Choo. ”If there are no setbacks, he’ll play tomorrow (Tuesday).

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 3-0, 1.62 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 4-0, 1.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish’s struggles against good teams, particularly the Oakland A‘s, continued to grow after a loss Monday. The Rangers’ right-hander gave up four runs on six hits and two walks and four strikeouts while working a career-low 3 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland, snapping a string of 56 consecutive starts of at least five innings, dating to 2012. Darvish threw 83 pitches. Darvish fell to 1-7 (4.73 ERA) in nine career starts against Oakland. “They have a really good game plan against me,” said Darvish. “Obviously I was disappointed to throw only three-plus innings, but this is something that happens to any pitcher. What happened, happened. I don’t want to dwell on it.”

--1B Prince Fielder remained in an early-season funk after going 0-for-4 in a 4-0 loss to Oakland on Monday, dropping his average to .200. His inning-ending double play killed a potential run in the first inning. “It’s still all about timing,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “It’s not something you can just fix. Sometimes, it takes awhile. I don’t lack confidence in Prince Fielder.”

--3B Adrian Beltre went 0-for-3 in a 4-0 loss to Oakland on Monday night in the 2,214th career game at third, passing Wade Boggs for third all-time. Beltre failed to reach base safely for the first time since returning from the disabled list four games ago. He is 4-for-16 with two doubles and an RBI in that stretch.

--LF Michael Choice made his sixth straight start in left field and leading off for Texas in place of the injured Shin-Soo Choo. The rookie is hitting .181 with six walks and five RBIs during that span after going 0-for-2 with a leadoff walk against Oakland and RHP Sonny Gray in a 4-0 loss on Monday. “He threw strikes,” Choice said of Gray. “He mixed it up well.” For the season, Choice is hitting .208 as the team’s fourth outfielder.

--LF Shin-Soo Choo (sprained left ankle) was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter in a 4-0 loss to Oakland on Monday, his first action in six games. He expected to return Tuesday as the Rangers’ designated hitter, manager Ron Washington said on Monday.

--2B Donnie Murphy left Monday’s game against Oakland with a bruised left foot. X-rays were negative. He was immediately listed as day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They have a really good game plan against me. Obviously I was disappointed to throw only three-plus innings, but this is something that happens to any pitcher. What happened, happened. I don’t want to dwell on it.” -- RHP Yu Darvish, who fell to 1-7 with a 4.73 ERA in nine career starts against Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Shin-Soo Choo (sprained left ankle) was injured April 21, and he did not play April 22-27. He returned to action as a pinch-hitter April 28 and is expected to return April 29 as the Rangers’ DH.

--2B Donnie Murphy (bruised left foot) left the April 28 game. X-rays were negative. He was immediately listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June. He was in Arlington on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his surgically repaired left knee. Holland will throw a bullpen on April 29 before returning to the team’s spring training facility in Arizona on May 2.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8, April 14 and April 19. He was activated April 27.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May. He began a throwing program April 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Dan Robertson