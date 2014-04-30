Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Count Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington among those who give Major League Baseball’s new instant replay policy favorable reviews through the first month of the season.

Washington was successful on two of four requested reviews this season, though one he requested Tuesday stood as called, a ball hit by Elvis Andrus that was just foul down the first-base line.

Delay for the review was announced at 1 minute, 38 seconds.

On Monday, Washington asked for a review (successfully overturned an original safe call) and umpires reviewed two other plays -- both involving Oakland base runner Josh Reddick at first base -- and overturned one. Reddick was ruled out trying to return to first after flyout to deep center.

The delays to review the plays were 2:16, 1:47 and 1:35.

”I think it’s going well,“ Washington said. ”There will always be some issues, but I think it’s going well. They said in three years they’ll have all the kinks out. There will be some things. But it was nice when the home plate umpire (Jeff Nelson) missed that play at first base, he went and reviewed and got it right.

“Umpires also seem to like it. Or at least, they’re not insulted by asking for a replay. They’re willing to look at it. None have given me any flak. For the most part, they get it right.”

Washington’s managerial colleague, Bob Melvin of Oakland, gave replay more of a mixed review when asked on Tuesday.

“I feel more comfortable now,” Melvin said. “I don’t like the delays, I don’t think anybody does. They’re still ironing out some of the details, but I think it’s getting a little better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-12

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 1-0, 2.32 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 1-1, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Martin Perez, who had two straight shutouts and a 26 consecutive scoreless innings streak heading into his start Tuesday, returned to earth in a 9-3 loss to Oakland. Facing the Athletics for the second time in a week, Perez faltered, giving up eight runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, including a pair of run-scoring doubles to Oakland catcher Derek Norris. “My two-seam away just stayed up, and I missed a lot of pitches in the zone and up in the zone and they got hits,” Perez said.

--3B Adrian Beltre played in his 2,217th game at third base Tuesday, fourth most in major league history. Barring anything unforeseen, Beltre will pass Gary Gaetti (2,282) this season before setting his sights on Graig Nettles, who played in 2,412 games at third. Brooks Robinson’s 2,870 games will take at least four more full seasons. Beltre, 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Rangers’ 9-3 loss to Oakland on Tuesday, is 5-for-20 in five games since returning from the DL and is hitting .271 for the season.

--SS Elvis Andrus is in a bad stretch, now 3-for-34 in his last nine games, dropping his average from .304 to .233. He hit into a double play in the first and grounded out weakly to first unassisted with two outs and a runner at third in the third in a 9-3 loss Tuesday against Oakland. Andrus did get credit for an RBI on a groundout to third in the fifth. “He’s not getting to the baseball like he was,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “Topping a lot of stuff. Again, he’s been smoking some stuff that’s been caught, too. I hope we don’t go through a month of that again.”

--LF Shin-Soo Choo was Texas’ lone bright spot in an otherwise Tuesday full of blight. In his first start in six games, Choo reached base safely in all four at-bats with a single, two walks and a hit-by-pitch to lead off the game for Texas in a 9-3 loss to Oakland on Tuesday. Choo hit safely in seven of his last nine games to raise his batting average to .319.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated disk, 15-day DL) will travel to California for a second opinion from Dr. Robert Watkins. He said surgery has been recommended.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My two-seam away just stayed up, and I missed a lot of pitches in the zone and up in the zone and they got hits. They looked more aggressive tonight.” -- LHP Martin Perez, after a 9-3 loss to Oakland on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. The team originally said Holland would miss half the season, but he is aiming for a return in June. He was in Arlington on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his surgically repaired left knee. Holland will throw a bullpen on April 29 before returning to the team’s spring training facility in Arizona on May 2.

--LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in April 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He made rehab starts for Double-A Frisco on April 8, April 14 and April 19. He was activated April 27.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. Surgery has been recommended but he is seeking a second opinion.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23. He will have Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He will be out until at least late May. He began a throwing program April 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Dan Robertson