Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rangers finished off the month of April by being beaten soundly in three consecutive losses to Oakland.

But manager Ron Washington was hardly running for the exits, even after his three most reliable starters took a beating in successive days.

In fact, the manager couldn’t have been happier as he took account of the first 30 days of the season.

The team broke spring training with only one healthy starting pitcher, plus injuries to their starting catcher and second baseman.

In addition, Prince Fielder has been in a prolonged slump and Adrian Beltre missed two weeks. So, the manager couldn’t help but smile at the team’s 15-13 record.

Good starting pitching -- particularly from Yu Darvish, Martin Perez and Robbie Ross -- has kept the Rangers near the top of the American League.

Those three were less than stellar the past three days. On Wednesday, Oakland blasted Ross with 10 runs on 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings of a 12-1 loss.

The Rangers have used every ounce of depth to not only stay afloat but, even with a current four-game losing streak, flourish. Jeff Kouzmanoff hit .362 and fielded third base well in place of Beltre, who made a stint on the DL with a sore quadriceps. Josh Wilson and Donnie Murphy have filled in for Jurickson Profar at second base.

And a cast of pitchers has filled holes in the bullpen.

”It’s been very successful in the sense we’ve been playing hurt since the season started,“ Washington said. ”We’ve needed all the depth we’ve had and guys have been stepping up. We need to get some consistency throughout our lineup.

“With what we started the season with and all we’ve had to deal with, I‘m proud of the way those guys have played.”

Texas continues a string of 19 of 22 games against AL West Division opponents with a three-game series against Anaheim starting Friday.

The Rangers have struggled finding offensive consistency. Fielder’s season-opening slump is a big reason.

“It’s been nothing great,” shortstop Elvis Andrus said. “I think we’ve played some good ball, pretty solid for us. It’s all about building throughout the season.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-13

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 1-1, 4.60 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-4, 4.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Prince Fielder is pressing on while in the midst of an early-season slump. “I’d like to have 20 homers by now, but I don‘t,” said Fielder, who has hit mostly out of the No. 3 hole, other than Adrian Beltre’s absence. Fielder is hitting .206 with a .312 slugging percentage after going 1-for-3 with a walk in the Rangers’ 12-1 loss to Oakland on Wednesday. “It’ll definitely come around. If there was something I could do to make it all go away, I’d have done it the third game of the season. I‘m not really sure what to do, except play hard.”

--SS Elvis Andrus admitted to feeling “a little lost” at the plate during a recent hitting slump. Andrus and the team are hoping a day off will do wonders for the shortstop, who compounded problems at the plate with two errors on Wednesday, one of which led to four runs in the Athletics’ 12-1 victory. Andrus went 0-for-2 before coming out in the fifth inning. “What I need is a good game,” he said. “That will help me more than a day off. It only takes one at-bat to be back.” The six-year veteran’s batting average has dipped from .304 to .229 during a 3-for-36 slump.

--RF Alex Rios’ eight-game hitting streak ended with an 0-for-2 night in a 12-1 loss to Oakland on Wednesday. He left the game early in the blowout. Still, he’s hitting at .333 clip in his last nine and .321 on the season, which puts him in the top 10 in the AL. Rios has multiple hits in a team-high nine games.

--LHP Robbie Ross was tagged for 10 runs (six earned) on 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings of a 12-1 loss to Oakland on Wednesday night. Ross allowed seven in the third and was hurt by an error by SS Elvis Andrus, which led to four. The loss was Ross’ second in his last three outings. He extended a walkless streak to 99 hitters and 21 1/3 innings before allowing a free pass to Josh Reddick in the third. “I went three innings, so it’s frustrating,” said Ross, who is now 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA. “It snowballed on me quick. I can take away from it that there are things to work on and get ready for the next start. This is one of those games you want to forget about it and move on.”

--CF Leonys Martin extended a hitting streak to seven games -- and 13 of 14 -- with a single in the eighth inning of a 12-1 loss to Oakland on Wednesday. Martin also struck out twice as part of a 1-for-3 evening. Martin’s average has been on a steady rise, from .256 to .307 during his hot spell.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been very successful in the sense we’ve been playing hurt since the season started. We’ve needed all the depth we’ve had and guys have been stepping up. We need to get some consistency throughout our lineup. With what we started the season with and all we’ve had to deal with, I‘m proud of the way those guys have played.” -- Manager Ron Washington, on the Rangers’ 15-13 record despite a rash of injuries.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29, and he will return to the team’s spring training facility in Arizona on May 2.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. Surgery was recommended, but he is seeking a second opinion.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Dan Robertson