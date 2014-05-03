Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Elvis Andrus has been in a horrible slump. Going into Friday’s game against the Angels, Andrus had one hit in his last 28 at-bats, including no hits in his past 14 at-bats.

So manager Ron Washington thought it was as good a time as any to have a little one-on-one time with his shortstop Friday afternoon.

“We want him to be Elvis,” Washington said. “One thing about Elvis is he plays with a lot of energy. That’s a big part of his game. He hasn’t had that same energy lately. That’s all I want to see again. If we can do that, we’ll get him back to what he is.”

What Andrus is, is a two-time All-Star with a .273 career batting average and a Rangers-record 174 career stolen bases. He’s also been a strong player defensively, but this year his seven errors are the most by any American League shortstop.

Washington’s chat might have had an effect on Andrus, who singled in his second at-bat Friday, but finished the game 1-for-5. Andrus, though, always seems to hit well in Anaheim. He has a career .330 average (61-for-185) at Angel Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, 0-0, 3.00 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 2-0, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre is hitting .192 (5-for-26) with no homers and one RBI in seven games since returning from the disabled list April 25. Beltre missed 14 games with a strained left quad muscle.

--RHP Joakim Soria has retired 14 consecutive hitters and has not given up a hit to the last 23 batters he has faced. In his past seven games, he has thrown seven scoreless innings while striking out nine.

--RHP Colby Lewis gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings Friday to earn the victory over the Angels Friday. “I was able to throw the fastball where I needed to,” Lewis said. “I was able to command a lot of pitches, my changeup was really good tonight. Overall, it was a pretty decent game.”

--LHP Matt Harrison will make his second start of the season Saturday against the Angels. In his only other start this year, he gave up two runs and three hits in six innings against the Mariners last Sunday, getting a no-decision. He is 3-5 with a 5.10 ERA in 13 career games (eight starts) vs. the Angels.

--C Robinson Chirinos was scratched from the original lineup Friday against the Angels because of a stomach virus.

--LF Shin-Soo Choo left Friday’s game against the Angels in the seventh inning because of a sore left ankle. Choo had an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning but was replaced in the outfield to start the bottom of the inning. Choo said after the game he expects to be in the lineup on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t know (about the homerless streak) but a lot of people talk about it, said it’s been a long time. That’s baseball.” -- LF Shin-Soo Choo, whose homer Friday ended a six-game drought for the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Shin-Soo Choo (sore left ankle) left the May 2 game in the seventh inning. Choo said after the game he expects to be in the lineup on May 3.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment the week of May 5.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. The Rangers are hoping he will be back by mid-to-late May.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29, and he will return to the team’s spring training facility in Arizona on May 2.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. Surgery was recommended, but he is seeking a second opinion.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He likely is out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Dan Robertson

====