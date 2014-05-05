Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre snapped an 0-for-12 slide with a single in the first inning Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, and he went 3-for-5 overall in Texas’ 14-3 win.

However, it didn’t mean the Rangers’ No. 3 hitter could declare himself slump-free just yet.

Even with the three hits, Beltre is batting .229 (8-for-35) with no homers and two RBIs in nine games since returning from a two-week stint on the disabled list.

While the strained quad muscle that sidelined Beltre is healed, the effects of his absence still linger. Beltre said Sunday before the game he is trying to find his swing but isn’t frustrated.

Rangers manager Ron Washington said he wasn’t worried about Beltre, either, believing the slugger will being able to find his swing soon enough.

Last year at age 34, Beltre batted .315 with 30 homers and 92 RBIs, and he led the American League with 199 hits. He is hitting .254 with six RBIs overall this year, and he is still looking for his first home run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 4-1, 2.95 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jordan Lyles, 3-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Elvis Andrus was dropped from No. 2 in the batting order to No. 9 for Sunday’s game against the Angels. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly after beginning the day in a 4-for-46 slump.

--LF Shin-Soo Choo leads the American League with a .482 on-base percentage. He reached base five times Sunday against the Angels, and he has reached base at least four times in a game six times this season, also a league high.

--RHP Yu Darvish gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Angels. Darvish served up home runs to SS Erick Aybar and DH Albert Pujols in the first inning, but yielded only one more run.

--LHP Martin Perez will make his seventh start of the season Monday when he faces the Rockies. After a stellar start to the season that included back-to-back shutouts, Perez (4-1) took his first loss in his last start against Oakland, giving up eight runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He will be starting against Colorado for the first time in his career.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn shoulder muscle) is expected to begin a throwing program this week. Jurickson, who has been out all season, is still six to eight weeks away from returning.

--LHP Joe Saunders will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday for Double-A Frisco. Saunders landed on the disabled list in the season’s first week due to a bruised left ankle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yu (Darvish) was impressive. Through two innings he had already thrown 51 pitches. He made some adjustments and got into the seventh inning. It was a good team win, top to bottom.” -- C J.P. Arencibia, after the Rangers’ 14-3 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. The Rangers hope he will be back by mid- to late May.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. Surgery was recommended, but he is seeking a second opinion.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He will begin a throwing program in early May, and he is likely out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Dan Robertson