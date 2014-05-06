Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Shortstop Elvis Andrus was at the bottom of the batting order again for the second consecutive game Monday, but he should return to his customary No. 2 spot in the order before too long.

Andrus went 1-for-4 with a double Monday in the Rangers’ 8-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies, batting eighth in front of the pitch in the interleague game.

On Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, Andrus batted ninth for the first time since April 17, 2010, and manager Ron Washington saw encouraging signs when Andrus went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run, a sacrifice fly and a walk in Texas’ 14-3 victory at Anaheim.

”He had some good at-bats,“ Washington said. ”He laid off some pitches he had been chasing. That’s a big start to getting back to where he should be. I saw a very conscious guy up at the plate.

“When he was hitting second, I didn’t see that guy, not in his struggling. I could see relaxation (Sunday). Once he finds himself, I‘m going to put him right back (to second).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross Jr. 1-2, 3.86 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Juan Nicasio, 3-1, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shawn Tolleson gave up Troy Tulowitzki’s second two-run homer of the game while pitching the seventh inning Monday. He yielded three hits and two runs in the inning. Tolleson has allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings in his past three outings. Over his past seven games, Tolleson has a 6.10 ERA, raising his season mark from 1.59 to 4.50. He has allowed five homers in 16 innings this season, and he has been scored upon in six of 12 appearances.

--3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 to raise his career average in 59 games at Coors Field to .401 (93-for-232). That is the highest figure all-time for a player with at least 200 at-bats at the stadium. Beltre also has 16 homes and 63 RBIs at Coors Field. The next-highest average belongs to Jeffrey Hammonds, who hit .393 (99-for-250) in 69 games, followed by Larry Walker, who batted .381 (814-for-2,136) in 597 games.

--RHP Joakim Soria retired each of the past 14 batters he faced, since Jed Lowrie reached on an error April 21 at Oakland. Soria held opponents hitless in the past 23 at-bats since a triple by Astros C Jason Castro on April 12. Right-handed batters are 1-for-17 against Soria this season and hitless in their past 11 at-bats since a single by Boston’s Jonny Gomes on April 8.

--LF Shin-Soo Choo reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. In his past four games, Choo is 9-for-13, and in his past 12 games, he raised his average from .289 to an American League-leading .360 by going 17-for-36 (.472).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You got to understand where we are. The kid is going to have 30-something starts. He’s going to have some starts that just don’t go in his favor. But he’s healthy, so got to keep running him out there.” -- Manager Ron Washington, on LHP Martin Perez, who gave up five runs in five innings Monday in the Rangers’ 8-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. The Rangers hope he will be back by mid- to late May.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. Surgery was recommended, but he is seeking a second opinion.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He will begin a throwing program in early May, and he is likely out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Dan Robertson