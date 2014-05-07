Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Mitch Moreland collected his fifth consecutive pinch hit Tuesday, an eighth-inning single, but that was the least interesting part of his evening.

The veteran first baseman took the mound in the bottom of the eighth with the Rangers trailing the Rockies by 11 runs. He retired three consecutive batters, and Colorado completed a 12-1 win.

Moreland became the sixth position player to pitch for the Rangers, making the seventh such appearance in franchise history. The last position player to take the mound for Texas was David Murphy on June 4, 2013, at Boston.

Moreland threw 15 pitches, 10 strikes, while getting Jordan Pacheco and Corey Dickerson to fly to right and Charlie Blackmon to hit a comebacker.

A closer at Mississippi State, Moreland made only one other professional pitching appearance before Tuesday. In 2008 at low Class A Clinton, he pitched two scoreless innings in two games.

Moreland hit 94 mph with his fastball Tuesday and ranged from 90-94 mph with the pitch. He said manager Ron Washington told him to throw only fastballs, but Moreland, trying to maximize his opportunity, said he threw a changeup to Blackmon. What Moreland didn’t do was ice his arm afterward.

“It’s been 2008 since I pitched last,” Moreland said, “so the way it’s going, I think I’ll have a little time to recover.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 3-3, 5.11 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 2-1, 4.22)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre began the season by going 67 at-bats without a homer, a drought he broke in the first inning Tuesday. It was Beltre’s 25th career homer at Coors Field. Beltre, who went 1-for-5, has a career average of .397 (94-for-237) at Coors Field, the highest for any player with at least 200 at-bats. Beltre is just ahead of Jeffrey Hammonds, who hit .396 (99-for-250) at Coors Field. Beltre’s homer was his 99th as a Ranger. With his next homer, he will become the fifth player in major league history to hit 100 or more with three different teams, joining Darrell Evans, Reggie Jackson. Alex Rodriguez and Jim Thome.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a herniated back disk. Kouzmanoff, who landed on the disabled list in late April, is out until at least early July.

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. gave up six runs and 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He has allowed six earned runs in back-to-back starts, the first Rangers pitcher to do that this year. The 12 hits were the most allowed by a Texas pitcher this season. The last to allow more was LHP Matt Harrison on April 7, 2012, against Tampa Bay.

--LHP Joe Saunders threw 66 pitches in four innings Tuesday during his first rehab start for Double-A Frisco. He allowed four hits, including two homers, three runs (two earned) with one walk and four strikeouts. Saunders suffered a stress fracture in his left ankle when he was struck by a line drive hit by Rays 3B Evan Longoria in his first start of the season, April 5. Saunders signed a minor league deal March 5 with the Rangers, who were looking for starting pitching depth, and after his outing with Frisco, he told reporters he wants to start for the Rangers and isn’t interested in a long-relief role. Before Tuesday’s game, manager Ron Washington said, “That’s not a decision I‘m going to sit here and make. I think that’s a decision we going to have a group discussion on, and Joe Saunders will be included in that group discussion. So I don’t have no comment on what Joe Saunders has to say.”

--RHP Alexi Ogando, who leads the American League with 18 appearances, allowed six hits, one walk and four runs in one-third of an inning Tuesday. In his past five games, Ogando has seen his ERA soar from 4.63 to 8.44 while giving up 15 hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. He has allowed runs in seven of 18 outings, including four of his past five.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We couldn’t string anything together. When we did threaten, we just couldn’t get that one hit to maybe keep things going. We just got to get home and get back on track.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after the Rangers’ 12-1 loss to the Rockies in Colorado on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. The Rangers hope he will be back by mid- to late May.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He will begin a throwing program in early May, and he is likely out until June.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25. He will be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Dan Robertson