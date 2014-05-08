Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Needing some depth for an overworked pitching staff, the Rangers purchased the contract of right-hander Scott Baker from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Manager Ron Washington has Baker slated for long relief, which is exactly what the veteran was called on to do Wednesday.

”He can give us some length in that bullpen,“ Washington said before the 9-2 loss to Colorado. ”We’re just trying to get the bullpen straightened out so I have to go a player short for a few days.

“It just depends on how our starters do. If (Colby Lewis) and (Matt Harrison) get us deep into some ballgames the next couple days, we can straighten it out in two days. It just depends.”

Baker has 63 wins at the big-league level, but he had Tommy John surgery two years ago. He has just four relief appearances in his career, and he was used exclusively as a starter in Round Rock.

“It was obviously a long road,” said Baker, who went 5 1/3 innings against Colorado. “I was really enjoying myself down there (in Round Rock). It was a great group of guys, but everybody is striving to be here. Injuries happen. It wasn’t because of lack of effort.”

Washington added that Baker’s promotion won’t impact the rotation. Lefty Robbie Ross is still scheduled to start Sunday against Boston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-17

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, 0-0, 4.35 ERA) vs. Rockies (LHP Franklin Morales, 3-1, 5.05)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Scott Baker was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to join the bullpen. Manager Ron Washington said Baker would be the long man. Baker, 32, was officially signed by Texas to a minor league contract on March 28 and has spent the entire season at Round Rock, going 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA (14 earned runs in 38 innings) in six starts.

--OF Daniel Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Robertson was acquired in a minor league trade with San Diego on April 23 and had his contract purchased by the Rangers that day. He has batted .182 (2-for-11) in six games with Texas this season in his first major league action.

--3B Adrian Beltre became the fifth player in major league history with at least 100 home runs with three franchises. The others are Darrell Evans, Reggie Jackson, Alex Rodriguez and Jim Thome. Beltre has homered in two consecutive games after not hitting one in his first 18.

--2B Donnie Murphy left the game at the end of the sixth inning after suffering a neck strain tripping over first base while attempting to beat out a hit. He was replaced by INF Josh Wilson.

--LHP Matt Harrison is making his third start of the season Thursday and has yet to get a decision. After missing more than a year due to injury, his first two starts were Texas losses. Harrison, who faces Colorado on Thursday, won his only career outing against the Rockies in 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He can give us some length in that bullpen. We’re just trying to get the bullpen straightened out so I have to go a player short for a few days. It just depends on how our starters do. If (Colby Lewis) and (Matt Harrison) get us deep into some ballgames the next couple days, we can straighten it out in two days. It just depends.” -- Manager Ron Washington, on calling up RHP Scott Baker to help the bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. The Rangers hope he will be back by mid- to late May.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25. He will be out until at least late May.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

* --3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23 and was moved to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Donnie Murphy

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Josh Wilson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice