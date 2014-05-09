Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers prospect Rougned Odor turned plenty of heads during spring training, and it only seemed a matter of time before the infielder showed up in the majors. That time came Thursday.

Texas purchased the contract of Odor from Double-A Frisco and immediately plugged him into second base against the Rockies. The rookie went 0-for-4 in the 5-0 win over Colorado.

“I feel very happy to be here and fulfill my dream,” Odor said. “I‘m ready to play baseball.”

Odor was hitting .279 at Frisco. Texas manager Ron Washington expects Odor to play four to five times per week as the club waits on Jurickson Profar to return from the disabled list.

Texas also recalled infielder Luis Sardinas from Frisco, while putting Donnie Murphy on the disabled list and designating Josh Wilson for assignment. Bringing up Odor and Sardinas, who can also play multiple positions in the infield, gives Washington versatility.

“We felt bringing them both maybe takes a little bit of pressure off each of them so that neither of them necessarily has to carry the load, give Wash some different options he can use and play as he sees fit,” Texas general manager Jon Daniels said. “Maybe just a little chance for more offense at second base. We’ve scuffled offensively at a few spots and second base is internally a place we’ve had a chance to upgrade.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-2, 5.63 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 2-1, 2.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Luis Sardinas was recalled from Double-A Frisco. Sardinas, who turns 21 on May 16, will be in his second stint with the Rangers this season. The switch-hitting infielder was also with the club from April 19-26, going 1-for-3 with a run scored over three games in his first major league action. He is still seeking his first big league start.

--INF Rougned Odor has his contract purchased from Double-A Frisco. Odor, 20, made his MLB debut Thursday starting at second base. He has hit safely in each of his last nine games with Frisco at .421 (16-38) with a double, triple, three home runs, 10 RBIs, two walks, and eight runs. Overall, the left-handed batter hit .279 (36-129) with six home runs and 17 RBIs over 32 games as the primary second baseman for Frisco. At 20 years and 94 days of age, Odor is the youngest player to appear in a MLB game this season after opening the campaign as the youngest player in the Texas League.

--RHP Justin Germano had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock. Germano had a 3.41 ERA in 37 innings for Round Rock, with all of that work coming as a starter. Texas will be the seventh major league team Germano has played for.

--INF Josh Wilson was designated for assignment. The club’s Opening Day second baseman, Wilson hit .224 in 24 games. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release, or outright Wilson to the minor leagues.

--RHP Scott Baker was designated for assignment. Baker had his contract purchased from Round Rock prior to Wednesday’s game and finished the loss in relief (5.1 IP, 2 ER) in his Rangers debut. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release, or outright Baker to the minor leagues.

--Donnie Murphy was placed on the disabled list Thursday with neck strain. He was injured after tripping over first base in Wednesday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was huge, especially after the last three games. The defense made a lot of great plays behind me. That’s a good club over there.” -- Rangers LHP Matt Harrison, after beating the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Donnie Murphy (neck strain) was placed on 15-day disabled list May 8. He was injured after tripping over first base May 8.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Justin Germano

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice