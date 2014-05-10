Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Yu Darvish keeps coming painfully close to perfection.

After losing a perfect game to the Houston Astros in the ninth inning in April 2013, Darvish appeared ready to take a perfect game to the eighth inning against Boston on Friday.

David Ortiz’s fly ball to right shouldn’t have been much of a problem. But then communication problems between backpedaling second baseman Rougned Odor, playing in his second major league game, and right fielder Alex Rios mucked things up for Darvish.

Ortiz’s pop up fell between the two Texas fielders, ending the perfect-game bid.

“He was doing a great job out there and it just happened,” Rios said. “I‘m not glad that it happened. I feel terrible, but it’s part of the game.”

Darvish walked the next batter before getting left fielder Grady Sizemore to fly out to right to end the seventh inning.

In the ninth, Ortiz broke up Darvish again, this time with a seeing-eye single through a shifted right side.

Considering Texas grasped an 8-0 victory in the series opener against Boston and a shutout for the second straight night -- Texas blanked Colorado 5-0 on Thursday -- there are worse things than a near-miss on a no-hitter.

“It was a big kick for tonight and I‘m glad that we finally put some runs on the board for him,” Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus said. “I think if somebody’s mad, it’s got to be (Darvish), but at the same time you have to see the big picture. I think he’s going to be happy if he can do the same thing for the rest of his career.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 3-4, 2.59 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 4-2, 3.59)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish posted a season high with 12 strikeouts and came within one out of a no-hitter for the second straight season. He matched his previous season high of nine K’s when he struck out Mike Napoli to start the fifth, then etched a new season high by striking out Jackie Bradley Jr. to end the sixth.

--2B Rougned Odor posted his first major league hit with a one-out single to right in the fourth inning. Odor made his major league debut on Thursday against the Rockies, but he went 0-for-4 in that game. He finished 1-for-4 against Boston on Friday. He also was mired in the most controversial play of the game. Odor backpedaled into the outfield and lunged for David Ortiz’s fly ball, but the ball hit the turf, breaking up Yu Darvish’s perfect game with two out in the seventh.

--SS Elvis Andrus posted the first four-hit game by a Ranger this season. Andrus singled in the first, third and fifth innings, then doubled in the sixth. He struck out swinging in the eighth, missing a five-hit game. Andrus came into the game batting .227 and had exactly one hit in each of his last five games.

--CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-4 and came up with the hit that broke the game open. Martin homered to right in the fifth to put Texas ahead 8-0 in a game Rangers starter Yu Darvish was dominating on the hill.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think that’s the best stuff I’ve seen him have since he’s been here really -- even the other opportunities he had to throw a no-hitter. His stuff tonight was real good. Zip on his four-seamer, nice cutter, slider. He did one heck of a job out there tonight against a very good offensive club.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after RHP Yu Darvish came one out shy of a no-hitter against Boston on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Donnie Murphy (neck strain) went on 15-day disabled list May 8.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Justin Germano

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice