Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rangers’ concerns over left-handed pitcher Martin Perez mounted when the team announced that an MRI exam performed Sunday showed inflammation in his left elbow.

A team official said after Sunday’s game that a stint on the disabled list is likely.

Perez reported discomfort to team officials on Sunday morning after a third straight subpar outing on Saturday in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. Over his past three starts, Perez is 0-3 with a 12.83 ERA. That followed two shutouts and a scoreless-innings streak of 26 innings.

Team officials originally were hopeful that Perez would miss only one start, though the Rangers almost always proceed with caution with injuries, especially with pitchers. Perez had a stint on the disabled list last season after breaking his left wrist in spring training.

The Rangers are expected to recall right-hander Nick Tepesch this week from Triple-A Round Rock and will likely pitch in Yu Darvish’s scheduled turn at Houston. That will allow Darvish two extra days’ rest after throwing 126 pitches in a no-hit bid Friday.

That will also set up a rotation that avoids right-hander Colby Lewis and left-hander Matt Harrison, both coming off long injury-rehabilitation stints, having to hit in an upcoming interleague series against the Nationals.

Tepesch, who filled out the Rangers rotation out of spring training a season ago, has been good this year, going 6-1 with a 1.58 ERA in the Pacific Coast League.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 2-2, 6.12 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 0-3, 5.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ross gave up five runs on six hits and two walks in taking his third loss in his last four starts, 5-2 to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Ross got behind quickly, giving up four runs in the first two innings, but settled, retiring 13 of the last 16 hitters he faced. His last hitter was Dustin Pedroia, who homered to left-center field. The Texas southpaw joined Martin Perez as members of the Rangers rotation with active streaks of five runs or more in three straight outings. “You get frustrated with yourself. I think I have come to the point where I need to start not focusing on stuff I can’t control. After that first and second, our guys made some plays.”

--LF Shin-Soo Choo led off the fourth inning of the Rangers’ 5-2 loss on Sunday with his team-leading fourth home run and has now scored a run in four straight games. Despite three strikeouts on Sunday, he’s been swinging a good bat, hitting .379 with four home runs and eight RBIs and 12 walks over his last 18 games to raise his average from .283 to .333.

--SS Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single Sunday in a 5-2 loss to Boston and is hitting .414 during the stretch and raised his season average from .217 to .257. Andrus entered the game with multiple hits in the two games he had been back in the No. 2 hole. Manager Ron Washington underscored the importance of Andrus performing well in that spot, saying, “It’s everything to us. I‘m happy to see him getting back to being Elvis.”

--CF Leonys Martin snapped his 12-game hitting streak by going 0-for-3 in the Rangers’ 5-2 loss to Boston on Sunday. Still, Martin is hitting .300 in his last 23 games and improved his average from .256 to .285.

--RHP Scott Baker agreed to an assignment in Triple-A Round Rock, ensuring his return to the Rangers organization. Baker cleared waivers after being designated for assignment last week after working 5 1/3 innings in relief in a loss last Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d love to go out there and give up one or two runs and go eight innings. But it hasn’t been that way. You get frustrated with yourself. I think I have come to the point where I need start not focusing on stuff I can’t control.” -- LHP Robbie Ross, who joined LHP Martin Perez as members of the Rangers rotation who have allowed five or more runs in three consecutive games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Martin Perez (elbow inflammation) is likely headed to the disabled list, a team official said May 11.

--INF Donnie Murphy (neck strain) went on 15-day disabled list May 8.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Justin Germano

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice