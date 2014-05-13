Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington is holding off on making a decision regarding the status of left-hander Martin Perez, who is suffering from elbow inflammation.

Perez departed his Saturday start after logging just 3 2/2 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

After stringing together three consecutive scoreless outings in mid-April, Perez has allowed 19 earned runs over his past three starts and 13 1/3 innings. An MRI exam did not reveal any structural damage in his elbow.

”Right now our thought is to wait until Wednesday to see what more information we have, and then we’ll make a decision,“ Washington said. ”If it’s just for him to miss a start, then we have to do something else. If it gets to that point where he has to go on the (disabled list), we don’t have to make that decision until Wednesday.

“When we get back home, I hope to have my full roster back.”

Washington would like to make a decision quickly. He longs to set his rotation through the end of the month, aiming to avoid starting both right-hander Colby Lewis and lefty Matt Harrison during a road interleague series against the Washington Nationals. The manager prefers that ace Yu Darvish avoid pitching in that series as well, but Darvish is scheduled to start. At least Darvish has something going for him

“I’ll tell you what,” Washington said. “He’s got some real pretty bats.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, 1-0, 2.87 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 3-2, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis tied his season high of 5 2/3 innings while allowing seven hits and two walks and striking out a season-high eight batters Monday. His 108 pitches were also a season high. In his six career appearances at Minute Maid Park (four starts), Lewis is 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA.

--3B Adrian Beltre snapped an 0-for-11 skid with his third home run of the season, a two-run shot off Astros RHP Brad Peacock in the third inning. Beltre went 3-for-23 over the previous six games before finishing 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run Monday night.

--2B Rougned Odor made his fifth career game a memorable one, recording his first career RBI and later his first career home run while finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Both hits came off Astros RHP Brad Peacock, an RBI single in the fourth inning and a solo shot to right in the sixth.

--DH Shin-Soo Choo extended his hitting streak in road games to 12 with his single in the third inning. Choo finished 1-for-5 with a run as the designated hitter, making his just eighth start at someplace other than left field this season.

--RHP Scott Baker and INF Josh Wilson, designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday, cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock. Both accepted the assignment, according to media reports. Baker allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings during his lone appearance for Texas. Wilson hit .224 with no homers and eight RBIs in 24 games for the Rangers this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like I was able to flip the breaking ball in for strikes, and when the breaking ball is sharp, you can rip on it a little bit more and try to get a couple more outs with it. That’s kind of what you want as a starting pitcher. You want to have at least three of the four working for you and when you have four of the four pitches working for you, it makes for an easier night.” -- RHP Colby Lewis, who got the win Monday as the Rangers beat the Houston Astros 4-0.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Martin Perez (left elbow inflammation) is likely headed to the disabled list, a team official said May 11.

--INF Donnie Murphy (neck strain) went on 15-day disabled list May 8.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Justin Germano

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice