Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The mere discussion of injuries seemed to bring more to the Rangers on Tuesday night and, given their current state of affairs, the last thing Texas needs is more disabled bodies.

On the cusp of having to make a decision regarding left-hander Martin Perez (elbow inflammation), the Rangers lost left-hander Matt Harrison to back stiffness in their 8-0 loss to the Houston Astros. Right-hander Nick Tepesch is scheduled to make his season debut on Wednesday filling in for Perez. Now the Rangers might face to holes in their rotation.

Texas currently has 11 players on the disabled list, six on the 60-day DL. Harrison opened the season on the 15-day DL while third baseman Adrian Beltre and right-hander Yu Darvish spent time on the DL as well. That Texas has scuffled to keep its record above .500 is no coincidence.

“This year is the first time for me with all this constant change,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “I’ve been here going on eight years and for the first seven it was normal. This is a little beyond normal.”

The saving grace for the Rangers is the fact that they began Tuesday just four games behind Oakland in the American League West. And, the potential exists for their rotation to be fully intact following the All-Star break barring any additional injuries. If Texas can just hold on for another couple months, there will be time to make another playoff push.

“We’re still holding it together,” Washington said. “We haven’t fallen apart yet. I don’t foresee it ever falling apart really. We’ve just got to adjust according to what presents itself. We’ve got to keep adjusting.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, NR, 0.00 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-1, 1.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Harrison tied a career low for innings pitched in a start after being removed with back stiffness with two outs in the second inning. He also lasted just five outs on May 1, 2011 at Oakland. Harrison has taken the loss in each of his first three appearances at Minute Maid Park, becoming just one of eight pitchers to do so and the first since Charlie Morton (July 7, 2009 - April 25, 2010).

--LF Shin-Soo Choo extended his current road hitting streak to 13 games with his single in the sixth inning off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel. Choo is batting .500 (22-for-44) with 11 walks during the hitting streak.

--1B Prince Fielder finished 2-for-4 and improved to .290 (110-for-379) in 109 career games against Houston. Fielder is batting .373 (38-for-102) with seven home runs and 23 RBIs in 27 games against Houston since the start of the 2011 season.

--RHP Justin Germano allowed five runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout over 3.1 innings in his second appearance with the Rangers. Germano was summoned from the bullpen when LHP Matt Harrison departed with back stiffness two outs into the second inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt OK warming up, but looking up (at the radar) I noticed that my velocity just kept going down further and further. Then I knew at that point, something wasn’t right. When they came out for the third time, I told them that it was probably a good time to get me out and see what is going on.” -- LHP Matt Harrisonm who left Tuesday’s start with back stiffness after recording just five outs and throwing 55 pitches.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (back stiffness) left his May 13 start after recording just five outs and throwing 55 pitches. Harrison missed most of last season following a pair of back surgeries and a shoulder procedure. He opened this season on the disabled list.

--LHP Martin Perez (left elbow inflammation) could be headed to the disabled list. A decision is likely to be made May 14.

--INF Donnie Murphy (neck strain) went on 15-day disabled list May 8.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Martin Perez

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Matt Harrison

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Justin Germano

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

