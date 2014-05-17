Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas manager Ron Washington emphasized that he’s not getting anxious about his team’s lackluster offensive production. In fact, he was so emphatic that Washington probably won’t waiver from the stance soon.

But no one would blame him if he was getting worried.

The Rangers managed just three hits against Toronto pitcher Drew Hutchison, who hadn’t won a game since his first start of the season on April 1 against Tampa Bay. Furthermore, Texas has scored just four runs during its current three-game losing streak.

But Washington believes the long season will show his squad to ultimately be a better offensive group than they’re showing at the moment.

“I don’t get impatient because it’s a long season,” Washington said. “I have quality guys out there. It’s just a matter of them getting their at-bats until things fall in place. It was obvious tonight that Hutchison threw a good game against us and we couldn’t get anything sustained offensively.”

Still, Texas better start scoring some runs soon. The Rangers put starting pitchers Martin Perez and Matt Harrison on the disabled list this week and neither of them seem like they’ll be back any time soon, if at all this season.

With ace Yu Darvish on the mound, Texas’ bats went silent. If the Rangers can’t get Darvish the runs he needs, it’s going to be an uphill battle to get enough runs for the makeshift pitching staff behind the ace.

“We’re not scoring runs and we’re not putting a lot together as a group,” Washington said. “That’s it in a nutshell.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-22

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 7-1, 2.04 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 1-4, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish’s streak of 15 2/3 scoreless innings was broken when Toronto LF Melky Cabrera doubled down the right field line to score Erik Kratz and Anthony Gose. Darvish took the loss against the Blue Jays despite striking out 11 in eight innings of work and giving up just two runs. Darvish was on point for the second straight Friday night at Globe Life Park. A week earlier, he struck out 12 Boston Red Sox as Texas shut out Boston, 8-0.

--CF Leonys Martin had an apparent stolen base wiped out by review in the bottom of the third. Martin singled to center, then took off for second with 2B Rougned Odor at the plate. Blue Jays C Erik Kratz’s throw was accurate, but Martin was initially called safe. The umpires saw enough on the review to reverse the call. “I thought he got him,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Otherwise the guy is sitting there on second with no outs and you never know what happens. They’re about to turn over the top of their lineup. That was a big call for us.”

--LF Shin-Soo Choo went hitless for the second straight game. He was 0-for-5 on Wednesday in Houston, snapping a five-game hitting streak. He then went 0-for-4 against Toronto on Friday.

--2B Rougned Odor, batting in the No. 9 spot, started the Rangers’ ninth with an infield single that helped Texas bring the tying run to the plate. But Texas’ Nos. 1, 2 and 3 hitters Shin-Soo Choo, Elvis Andrus and Adrian Beltre failed to move Odor to second as all three flew out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have quality guys out there. It’s just a matter of them getting their at-bats until things fall in place.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after the Rangers were shut out by Toronto Friday. The Rangers have scored only four runs in the last three games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14. Harrison departed his start against the Astros on May 13 after recording five outs and tossing 55 pitches. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14. Perez was initially diagnosed with elbow inflammation, but the Rangers fear he might need season-ending Tommy John surgery.

--INF Donnie Murphy (neck strain) went on 15-day disabled list May 8. He was sent on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 14.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 14.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended Spring Training games as of May 13.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Scott Baker

RHP Miles Mikolas

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

