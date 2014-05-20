Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers are two games below .500, seven games behind Oakland in the American League West and they currently have 13 players on the disabled list with question marks beside the names of first baseman Prince Fielder and second baseman Rougned Odor.

But a win helps.

Texas dropped six straight at home against Toronto before Sunday. The Blue Jays were threatening to sweep the Rangers in Texas for the second straight season. So the Rangers win in the series finale looks like a significant moral victory.

Especially considering the Rangers broke out of a serious power slump. Texas didn’t have an extra-base hit for the first two games of the series. But right fielder Alex Rios gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead with a triple to right-center in the fourth and first baseman Mitch Moreland homered just over the wall in almost the same spot in the seventh.

Moreland said he was just trying to battle with Toronto pitcher R.A. Dickey and came out with the best possible result.

“If you can get that one up in the zone, that’s kind of your key,” Moreland said. “It’s still not easy to hit, so you’ve got to go up there and try to grind out that at bat. I didn’t know. I knew I hit it pretty well. In that situation, I was just trying to extend the inning and create some more opportunities.”

And Texas can feel good about its pitching staff for a couple of days. The Rangers used Nick Martinez as a starter on Sunday after Martinez came out of the bullpen in his previous four outings. Martinez responded by giving up one run in five innings

Rangers relievers Aaron Poreda, Shawn Tolleson and Joakim Soria combined to hold Toronto to one more run over the final four innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 2-0, 1.59 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 3-2, 4.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez gave up one run in five innings and left the game eligible for the win as the Rangers were leading 2-1. However, Texas reliever Aaron Poreda gave up a home run to Edwin Encarnacion that tied it and left Martinez with a no-decision. Martinez was effective, but not overly efficient as he threw 84 pitches, gave up four hits and walked three in his five innings. “I felt really good today commanding my fast ball, curve ball, slider,” Martinez said.

--LF Shin-Soo Choo broke up Toronto starter R.A. Dickey’s no-hitter in the bottom of the fourth as Choo beat out a grounder to short stop for an infield single. The Rangers had not exactly been blistering the baseball during the weekend series. But Choo’s single touched off a rally as third baseman Adrian Beltre followed with a walk, then right fielder Alex Rios tripled off the wall in right-center field to give Texas a 2-1 lead.

--RF Alex Rios posted his fourth triple of the season just when Texas was starving for an extra-base hit. The Rangers had been out-extra-base hit, 7-0, going to the bottom of the fifth on Sunday when Rios tripled off the wall in right-center field to drive in Shin-Soo Choo and Adrian Beltre, giving the Rangers their first lead of the weekend series.

--1B Mitch Moreland was 0-for-9 in the weekend series when he came up in the bottom of the seventh with Alex Rios on first. But Moreland ended that streak with a bang, hitting a line drive to right field that just cleared the right-field wall, giving the Rangers a 4-2 lead. It was Moreland’s second home run of the season. “I didn’t know,” Moreland said. “I knew i hit it pretty well. In that situation, I was just trying to extend the inning and create some more opportunities.”

--RHP Miles Mikolas was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. He allowed two hits and one run in one inning with the Rangers.

--OF Daniel Robertson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. He has two hits and an RBI in 11 at-bats with the Rangers this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you can get that one up in the zone, that’s kind of your key. It’s still not easy to hit, so you’ve got to go up there and try to grind out that at-bat. I didn’t know. I knew I hit it pretty well. In that situation, I was just trying to extend the inning and create some more opportunities.” -- Rangers DH Mitch Moreland, after a 6-2 win over Toronto on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) received a nerve-blocking injection May 17.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14. Perez was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--2B Rougned Odor (soreness in wrist) was scratched from the lineup May 18.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--INF Donnie Murphy (neck strain) went on 15-day disabled list May 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 15.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 14.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended Spring Training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

RHP Scott Baker

CATCHERS:

J.P. Arencibia

Robinson Chirinos

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson

===