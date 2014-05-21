Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rangers’ experiment with Robbie Ross and Tanner Scheppers in the starting rotation is over for now.

Team officials announced Tuesday afternoon that both will be moved out of the beleaguered rotation and back to the bullpen, where each has had success in the past.

Ross was 1-4 with a 4.78 ERA, but had an ERA above eight in his last four starts. He had also given up 32 hits during that span. Scheppers was 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA in four starts, but he hasn’t pitched in a month because of elbow inflammation.

The moves were part of a busy day of news for the Rangers, who also were without first baseman Prince Fielder for a third straight game because of a herniated disk in his neck.

They also sent struggling catcher J.P. Arencibia to Triple-A Round Rock and brought up catcher Chris Gimenez.

“He wasn’t as effective as we would have liked him to be,” said Rangers manager Ron Washington, whose team entered play Tuesday seven games back of AL West Division front-runner Oakland.

“We’re in a position where we need to try to put people in positions where they can be successful. We know he can pitch out of the bullpen. We’re going to give him a chance to have some success.”

The left-handed Ross was 10-2 with a 2.62 ERA the past two seasons out of the bullpen.

In his first full season a year ago, Scheppers was 6-2 with a 1.88 ERA in 76 2/3 innings in a setup role. The right-hander won’t be available until after a rehabilitation stint.

The thinking on Scheppers is the same as with Ross, Texas general manager Jon Daniels said.

“We feel like he could be a successful starter,” Daniels said. “We know he can be a productive reliever. We’re taking the surest bet.”

Injuries have decimated the Rangers roster. Entering play Tuesday, the team had used 38 players this season, tied for the most in the majors. The team’s 22 pitchers used leads the league.

Texas will be without left-handed starting pitchers Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery) and Matt Harrison (back) for the remainder of the season.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Tepesch goes Wednesday against Seattle and will be followed by right-handers Yu Darvish, Scott Baker, Nick Martinez and Colby Lewis.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 3-1, 3.22 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 0-0, 1.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis went a season-high six innings in taking the loss in a 6-2 defeat to Seattle on Tuesday. Lewis gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks and struck out six in falling to 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA in seven starts in 2014. “In some situations, I thought he made some good pitches,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “He battled. He kept attacking.”

--C J.P. Arencibia, acquired in an offseason trade from Toronto, was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock after being unable to shake loose from a season-long slump. Arencibia had eight hits all season in 60 at-bats, a paltry .133 average. “We think what’s best for J.P. is to get some regular at-bats (in the minors),” manager Ron Washington said. “He can’t get them here. We know he has more to offer than he’s been showing. If we can ... get his confidence going, we can get the J.P. we thought we would get.”

--C Chris Gimenez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to be in an undetermined platoon role with Robinson Chirinos, though Chirinos is expected to see most of the playing time. Gimenez, who made the team out of spring training but was designated for assignment without seeing any action, was hitting .258 in 31 games with the Express with four home runs and 16 RBIs. He was hitting .308 against lefties.

--3B Adrian Beltre is 10-for-24 in his last six games after going 2-for-4 with a home run and RBI in the Rangers’ 6-2 loss to Seattle on Tuesday to raise his average from .233 to .261. “It was just a matter of time before Adrian started swinging the bat and I think he’s getting there now,” Texas manager Ron Washington said.

--LHP Martin Perez was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. Perez was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In some situations, I thought he made some good pitches. He battled. He kept attacking. We couldn’t put anything on the board to support him.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington, after RHP Colby Lewis gave up five runs in Tuesday’s loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. Perez was scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--CF Leonys Martin (stiff neck) is day-to-day.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) received a nerve-blocking injection May 17. He missed his third straight start May 20, but his status remained day-to-day.

--2B Rougned Odor (soreness in wrist) was scratched from the lineup May 18.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--INF Donnie Murphy (neck strain) went on 15-day disabled list May 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 15.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 14.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended Spring Training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

LHP Robbie Ross

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson

=