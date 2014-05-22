Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Prince Fielder didn’t make the trip to Detroit, opting instead for a visit Thursday with spine specialist Drew Dossett, who will likely recommend a more specific, if not significant, treatment option for the herniated disk in the Texas Rangers first baseman’s neck.

Fielder missed his fourth straight game Wednesday since taking an injection to the area last week and said he is mentally preparing for the possibility of going on the disabled list for the first time in his career.

”I don’t have any control over it. It’ll be what it’ll be,“ Fielder said after the Rangers’ 4-3 victory over Seattle on Wednesday. ”We’ll just have to take the steps necessary.

“My arm is weak and I‘m not feeling the way I should.”

Depending on Dossett’s recommendation, it’s also possible Fielder will rejoin the team in Detroit, a team spokesman said.

Fielder didn’t take part in any baseball activities Wednesday, a day after feeling weakness in his left arm while taking cuts in the indoor batting cages.

On Tuesday, Fielder wouldn’t blame his sagging numbers on the condition.

The injury, which ended a string of 547 consecutive games, also puts in jeopardy Fielder’s return to Detroit, the town where he played two seasons before being acquired by Texas for second baseman Ian Kinsler in the offseason. Fielder averaged 28 home runs and 107 RBIs in 2012-13.

The Rangers will also be reunited with Kinsler and closer Joe Nathan, who signed a free-agent contract with the Tigers in the offseason.

“I‘m excited to go there and beat them,” Texas manager Ron Washington said when asked if he was eager to see his former players.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 3-2, 2.32 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Robbie Ray, 1-0, 0.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Tepesch earned his first victory in his second start of 2014, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks in the Rangers’ 4-3 win over Seattle on Wednesday. Tepesch’s only real trouble was a three-run Seattle third, keyed by Robinson Cano’s two-run home run, in which he “left some pitches up over the plate.” He threw 112 pitches and left after issuing two one-out walks in the seventh. “I don’t feel any added pressure,” Tepesch said of his opportunity with injuries to left-handed pitchers Matt Harrison and Martin Perez. “I‘m just trying to take every opportunity and try and run with it.”

--C Chris Gimenez saw his first game action since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, going 0-for-3 with a walk in the Rangers’ 4-3 victory over Seattle on Wednesday. Manager Ron Washington also announced earlier in the day that Gimenez will catch Yu Darvish on Thursday and will likely be the ace’s regular backstop, now that J.P. Arencibia has been sent down to Triple A. “He’s caught elite pitchers before,” Washington said. “He’s a conscientious guy.” Said Gimenez: “I just want to be on the same page. Getting up to speed on what he likes to do.”

--SS Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run off of Seattle right-hander Chris Young in the first inning, snapping the longest home run drought by a player at Globe Life Park at 177 games. Andrus, though, is now 3-for-19 in five games since the end of an 11-game hit streak. His average has dropped from .259 to .249. “I just reacted,” said Andrus, of his first home run at the park since 2012. “Everything he threw me was inside. My plan get out early and stay inside the ball and react.”

--LF Shin-Soo Choo, hitting third for a fourth straight game, broke out of a mini-slump by going 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and the game-winning home run in the fifth inning of the Rangers’ 4-3 victory over Seattle on Wednesday. Choo -- 10-for-51 in his last 13 games -- entered having failed to reach base in three of the previous five games after reaching safely in 30 of the team’s first 34 games. He also struck out 15 times and walked one in nine games. He’s still hitting .310.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think you could have written it up any better, especially in the type of game that was played out there today.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington after a 4-3 win over Seattle on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Leonys Martin (stiff neck) did not play May 20. He entered the May 21 game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. He is day-to-day.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) received a nerve-blocking injection May 17. He missed his fourth straight start May 21. He did not accompany his team to Detroit for a series beginning May 22, instead going to see a spine specialist.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--INF Donnie Murphy (neck strain) went on 15-day disabled list May 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 15.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 14.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended Spring Training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

LHP Robbie Ross

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson