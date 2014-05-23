Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- A run of injuries unprecedented in general manager Jon Daniels’ memory continues to plague the Texas Rangers.

Daniels announced Thursday after his Rangers drubbed the Detroit Tigers, 9-2, that first baseman Prince Fielder would undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday to fuse two discs in his neck.

Fielder underwent an injection Saturday and felt good Monday, good enough to swing a bat.

”But he took some swings and felt a continuation of symptoms, weakness and soreness in his left arm,“ Daniels said. ”He came in Wednesday and had not improved.

”He saw Dr. Drew Dossett first thing this morning and had another scan. Unfortunately the symptoms had gotten worse. The recommendation at this point is surgery, fusion of the discs.

“The typical recovery for that type of surgery is 3-4 months. It is tentatively set for Tuesday. We’ll get a second opinion as a matter of course, but he would miss the rest of the season.”

Fielder would be the 14th player the Rangers have on the disabled list at this time, not one of the current rotation members was on the Opening Day roster and Texas has used a baseball-high 39 players so far this season.

Starting left-hander Joe Saunders could return to the rotation this weekend. He made one start, then was placed on the disabled list April 5 with a left ankle stress fracture.

”I haven’t been a part of something like this,“ Daniels said. ”Never across the board to this degree, especially key guys. You plan in the offseason to give yourself depth at different spots.

“But there’s a limit to how many premium innings you’re going to lose and be able to replace.”

Texas lost center fielder David Robertson for an unspecified period when he collided with right fielder Alex Rios trying to catch a pop fly double by former Rangers’ second baseman Ian Kinsler in the third inning.

Robertson had to come out of the game. He passed concussion tests and initial X-rays showed no breaks but when he reported pain in his cheek another X-ray disclosed non-displaced fractures on the left side of his face. He said he hopes to be able to play in a few days.

Daniels also reported second baseman Jurickson Profar is having a reset on his return time after reinjured his right teres major muscle. The initial estimate was 8-12 weeks and it returns to that time frame again.

“He thought he did it two nights ago. He said he felt it he rolled over while he was sleeping,” Daniels said. “It’s a non-surgical deal. But we have to go even slower and more conservative. It’s a Grade 2 strain.”

Texas has been criticized for not giving Fielder a physical before the trade of Kinsler was made. Detroit reportedly did not give Kinsler a physical either.

He said Texas would look into its procedures but ”trades aren’t the only time you do physicals. In this particular case you’re talking about (giving him a) cervical MRI.

“That’s not part of our standard physical. And you’re talking about a guy who had no history of injury, no documentation of injuries, hadn’t missed a game in three years. Even if we had given him a physical, a cervical MRI would not have been part of it.”

The Rangers won’t make an immediate major move to replace Fielder, although Daniels said a player would be called up Friday to take his spot on the roster.

“It’s a challenge,” he said. “With every challenge comes the opportunity for somebody else to step up. But you’re not going to replace certain guys.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-24

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Scott Baker, 0-0, 3.38 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-2, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Prince Fielder’s season is apparently over with the news Thursday that, pending a second opinion, he will undergo surgery Tuesday to fuse two discs in his neck. Fielder had an injection Saturday in hopes that would ease the pain enough to get him through the season. Initial reports were good but Wednesday he felt weakness in his left arm when he swung a bat. “Unfortunately I wasn’t surprised,” GM Jon Daniels said. “Talking to him and seeing him you knew something was bothering him. I‘m told this particular surgery has a very high rate of success. It’s not the same as lumbar, lower back, surgery. We’re looking forward to seeing this guy healthy and doing what he can do.”

--RHP Yu Darvish said he felt good Thursday, but not that good. “I felt very good but overall I was not at my best,” Darvish said. “I didn’t feel very well but in key situations I was able to get hitters out.” It was his first time working with C Chris Gimenez. “He let me do what I wanted to do,” Darvish said. “He’s been sharper,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “We had some good at-bats, hit the ball hard, but he’s still Yu Darvish. Even without his best stuff, he’s a very effective major league pitcher. He’s one of the best in the league.”

--CF Daniel Robertson started in center field Thursday for the third straight game but had to come out during the bottom of the third following a collision with RF Alex Rios on former Texas 2B Ian Kinsler’s pop fly double. “My left cheek hit his knee,” Robertson said. “I hope to be able to play in a few days.” Manager Ron Washington started Robertson, because Detroit started LHP Robbie Ray. Left-handed hitters were 2-for-10 against Ray coming into the game. “I‘m just trying to put my best lineup out there against this left-hander,” Washington said before the game. “(Leonys) Martin is my center fielder. He’ll be ready to go if I need him.” He needed him in the third.

--C Chris Gimenez collected four hits Thursday in his second straight start for Texas after being recalled from the minors. He became the 39th person to play for the Rangers this season when he started against Seattle on Wednesday. “They really, really still felt that I had a chance to be a part of something here, and I bought into it,” Gimenez said after getting brought up. “I’ve played against Texas for a few years and really, these guys have so much fun over here, and they do things the right way. Everything I’ve been told, it’s been extremely true. From the front office down, this has been unbelievable so far.”

--CF Leonys Martin was not in Thursday’s starting lineup for the second straight game, but not because of the neck stiffness that bothered him Wednesday. “It’s because it’s a left-hander (starting),” manager Ron Washington said. “Physically, he’s ready to go.” Martin was needed in the bottom of the third, when he replaced OF Daniel Robertson following a collision between the starter and RF Alex Rios on a bloop double by Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler. Martin had two hits and two strikeouts as the replacement.

--LHP Joe Saunders rejoined the Rangers and may return to the rotation soon. “There’s a plan for him,” manager Ron Washington said Thursday, “but we haven’t discussed it.” He went seven innings in a rehab start for Round Rock on Tuesday night, allowing eight hits and striking out one. Saunders has been sidelined since April 5 with a left ankle stress fracture. “I can’t imagine another rehab start being in my picture,” Saunders said. “I went seven innings (Tuesday), what else can I do? I feel good. I feel really good. I feel like I‘m ready to go.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He saw Dr. (Drew) Dossett the first thing this morning. He had another scan. Unfortunately, his symptoms had gotten worse. The recommendation at this point is (neck fusion) surgery. The typical recovery for that type of surgery is 3-4 months.” -- Rangers GM Jon Daniels, on 1B Prince Fielder prior to a loss to Detroit on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 14. He rejoined Texas on May 22 after four rehab starts and could return May 23-25.

--CF David Robertson (non-displaced fractures to left cheekbone) was injured in a collision May 22. He hopes to return when the swelling goes down and the pain subsides.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) was scheduled for season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two discs in his neck. Recovery time for such surgery is 3-4 months.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--INF Donnie Murphy (neck strain) went on 15-day disabled list May 8. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 15.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended Spring Training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

LHP Robbie Ross

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson