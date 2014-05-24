Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- How are the Texas Rangers going to fill the void left by the loss of Prince Fielder for the rest of the season?

Well, it sure isn’t going to be with Donnie Murphy, the infielder activated from the disabled list Friday to take the roster spot created when Fielder was placed on the 15-day DL.

“Our focus right now is getting a group of guys coming back,” GM Jon Daniels said in the aftermath of seeing Fielder scheduled for surgery Tuesday to fuse the C5 and C6 discs in his neck. “We’ll let the team come together a little bit, then evaluate where we are.”

In the interim, it appears as though Texas will do the logical and let left-handed hitting Mitch Moreland play first most of the time. Moreland doubled home both of the Rangers’ runs Friday night in a 7-2 loss at Detroit.

Manager Ron Washington talked with Moreland before Friday’s game and told him to “just go play. Do what you can do. Be Mitch Moreland. We can’t replace Prince Fielder’s healthiness production. Just let Mitch Moreland be Mitch Moreland. Don’t even mention him in the same breath as Prince Fielder. That would be an injustice.”

Moreland doesn’t come close to Fielder’s power but he can reach the gaps with regularity and he should hit in the .275-.295 range. He might average one RBI for every two games played.

Moreland had been Washington’s DH 20 times this season and those spots will probably now go to Michael Choice, who hits right-handed, maybe David Robertson when he returns to action after suffering a non-displaced left cheekbone fracture Thursday when he collided with Alex Rios in right-center.

Washington has been using multiple players as his designated hitter, which lets him get players out of the field yet keeps them in the batting order.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 0-1, 2.28 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 7-1, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Prince Fielder was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday and will undergo season-ending neck surgery Tuesday. Fielder will have two discs in his neck fused and recovery time is projected to be 3-4 months. His injury ended his streak of playing in 547 consecutive games. His season ended with a .247 batting average, three home runs and 16 RBIs.

--INF Donnie Murphy was activated off the disabled list Friday to take the spot vacated when 1B Prince Fielder was placed on the disabled list. Murphy had been on a rehab assignment. He was placed on the disabled list May 8 with a neck strain. Murphy hit .211 in 26 games with one home run and seven RBIs.

--1B Mitch Moreland will become the regular Texas first baseman in the wake of the injury to 1B Prince Fielder. Moreland had started 20 times as the Rangers’ DH, twice in left field and eight times at first prior to Friday’s game at Detroit. He drove in both Texas runs with a double in the second inning, giving him 17 RBI this season and upping his batting average to .277. Manager Ron Washington told Moreland “just go play. Do what you can do. Be Mitch Moreland. We can’t replace Prince Fielder’s healthiness production. Just let Mitch Moreland be Mitch Moreland. Don’t even mention him in the same breath as Prince Fielder. That would be an injustice.”

--CF David Robertson won’t have to go on the disabled list but he may miss a couple of games following his outfield collision with RF Alex Rios on Thursday that left him with a non-displaced fracture of his left cheekbone. Robertson is officially “day-to-day” according to Texas manager Ron Washington.

--LHP Joe Saunders will remain with Texas but the date of his return to the rotation has yet to be determined. “We haven’t decided yet,” manager Ron Washington said. Saunders made only one start for Texas before being hit in the left foot and suffering a stress fracture. The Rangers are trying to decide whether to have him make one more rehab start.

--DH Michael Choice is likely to see more playing time for Texas with the loss of 1B Prince Fielder to upcoming neck surgery. “Our DH situation is likely to be the same as it has been,” manager Ron Washington said. “Alex Rios, Adrian Beltre and Choice. Choice may see more playing time against right-handed pitching.” Choice bats right-handed.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For the lineup he had to go through, he got us to the seventh inning. He elevated some balls. They’ve got some good hitters, so you can’t do that.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, on RHP Scott Baker after a 7-2 loss to Detroit on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 14. He rejoined Texas on May 22 after four rehab starts and could return May 23-25.

--CF David Robertson (non-displaced fractures to left cheekbone) was injured in a collision May 22. He hopes to return when the swelling goes down and the pain subsides. He is listed as day-to-day.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 23 prior to undergoing season-ending surgery scheduled for May 27 to fuse two neck discs. Recovery time for such surgery is three to four months.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended Spring Training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

LHP Robbie Ross

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson