Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- There now is a small sample of evidence as to how the Texas Rangers are going to handle the season-long loss of Prince Fielder -- for the short term anyway.

Manager Ron Washington will hand Fielder’s first-base spot back to Mitch Moreland and will bat him third for at least a while under the new reality of a lineup that no longer features big boppers.

”I just want Mitch to be Mitch,“ Washington said. ”If he is Mitch, that’s going to be good enough.

“If they throw balls in the strike zone, take hacks at ‘em. As long as you (writers) don’t try to make him be Babe Ruth.”

Left fielder Shin-Soo Choo returns to leadoff because he hits better there than in the No. 3 spot. He took a total of 15 RBIs into Sunday’s game at Detroit, not what teams expect out of one of the prime spots in the batting order.

Center fielder Leonys Martin goes out of the leadoff spot into a niche in the bottom part of the order. On Saturday, he hit seventh, Sunday he was slotted sixth.

“He hasn’t gotten to the point in his career yet where he’s disciplined,” Washington said. “He’s an aggressive guy. I’ll shoot him up there (to leadoff) every now and then.”

Something else Washington will do is try to have his team be as aggressive as possible on the bases.

His only real running threats are Martin, shortstop Elvis Andrus and right fielder Alex Rios.

“We’re going to push it,” Washington said. “We want to challenge the other team.”

The Rangers stole two bases in their four games against the Tigers and were thrown out six times.

Washington feels those odds will swing back in his club’s favor if the runners get a little smarter about when they take off on their own.

Choo, for instance, tried to steal third on a 3-2 pitch with one out in the first inning -- and was thrown out on a strikeout.

“That wasn’t smart,” Washington said. “But if you’re going to do it -- be safe.”

When the news came out that Fielder was going to require season-ending surgery Tuesday to fuse two neck discs, Texas GM immediately preached caution about expecting the Rangers to go get a high-profile replacement.

Unspoken was the fact the Texas rotation has been decimated by injuries, completely remade at one point. If the starters aren’t strong enough to make the Rangers viable in the postseason, what’s the point of getting a one-season replacement for a guy who figures to return next year?

Instead, Texas will temporize in the short term. It will wait and see what happens with returning pitchers and how well the offense functions under the new reality.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 1-0, 3.09 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 2-5, 6.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Daniel Robertson won’t be able to play until Wednesday -- the day after he gets fitted for a special plastic mask to protect the broken bones in his left cheek. “It’s going to be similar to those masks they wear in the NBA,” said Robertson, injured in a collision Thursday with RF Alex Rios. “I don’t care how it looks, just as long as I get back on the field.” Robertson said Sunday he’ll wear it on the bases and in the field because the non-displaced bone fractures won’t heal sufficiently for 4-6 weeks. At bat he’ll wear a helmet fitted with a cheek shield on the left side. “I could play now,” he said, “but I’d be risking significant injury.” He couldn’t get fitted for the mask earlier, he said, because of the holiday weekend.

--DH Shin-Soo Choo remained in the starting lineup Sunday after coming out mid-game Saturday due to a flare-up of his chronically sore left ankle. “He said (Saturday) his ankle was bothering him some so I got him out of there,” manager Ron Washington said. “First thing I said to him was, ‘You’re DHing Sunday.'” Choo was just boosted back to the leadoff spot in the batting order. He singled leading off Sunday and walked three other times. “It’s going to bother him all year,” Washington said, “some days more than others.”

--1B Mitch Moreland had three RBIs on three hits and also walked once Sunday, continuing his good play since taking over for injured 1B Prince Fielder. Moreland seems a little grim about drawing attention as Fielder’s alter ego. “There are too many good players in here, one through 25,” he said of a 4-1 Texas surge. “This was a big series to right the ship for us, get it going in the right direction.” He is 4-for-11 with a walk in two games as the No. 3 hitter in the batting order. “I‘m just trying to have a good at-bat, make something happen. This was big, after what we’ve been going through, to come in here and do what we did.” “I just want Mitch to be Mitch,” manager Ron Washington said. “If he is Mitch, that’s going to be good enough. If they throw balls in the strike zone, take hacks at ‘em. As long as you (writers) don’t try to make him be Babe Ruth.”

--2B Rougned Odor had a landmark Saturday with two singles plus two triples that were worth five RBIs. Odor, 20 and the youngest player in the majors, is the first player younger than 21 to have four hits and five RBIs in a game since Detroit RF Al Kaline (four hits, six RBIs) in 1955 and the first with four hits that included two triples since 2B Rogers Hornsby in 1916, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Odor followed that up Sunday with two hits and a good sacrifice bunt that led to a run.

--RF Alex Rios drove in three runs Sunday with a single and a two-run triple, both off Detroit RHP Justin Verlander. “We were taking advantage of hitter’s counts,” Rios said. “That’s what we did all weekend. And that’s what we have to continue to do.” The secret to besting Verlander, Rios said, is “you have to get him early. The sooner you get him, the better shape you are in.”

--RHP Scott Baker, his rotation spot taken by returning LHP Joe Saunders, will work out of the Texas bullpen for the next couple of days. “He’s the long man in the bullpen right now,” manager Ron Washington said. Texas is visiting Baker’s former team, Minnesota. A decision on his future with the club will come Wednesday, when the Rangers activate Saunders from the disabled list to start him against the Twins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to continue to play baseball. We had guys in the lineup even with (injured first baseman) Prince Fielder who were trying to find themselves.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, after his team demolished the Tigers, 12-4, to win its third game of the four-game series.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF David Robertson (non-displaced fractures to left cheekbone) was injured in a collision May 22. He will get fitted for an NBA-style face mask May 27 that he will wear in the field and on the bases to protect his cracked cheek bones. He will wear a plastic flap on the left side of a batting helmet.

--DH Shin-Soo Choo (chronically sore left ankle) remained in the starting lineup May 25 after coming out mid-game May 24.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 14. He rejoined Texas on May 22 after four rehab starts and could return May 23-25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 23, retroactively to May 17, prior to undergoing season-ending surgery scheduled for May 27 to fuse two neck discs. Recovery time for such surgery is three to four months.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13. He was sent on a rehab assignment May 24.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended Spring Training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

LHP Robbie Ross

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson

