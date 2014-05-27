Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Who would have guessed the loss of Prince Fielder’s bat from the middle of the Texas Rangers lineup would spark the Rangers offense?

While folks celebrated Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer, it’s been the Rangers bats that have heated up with the weather the last week. Texas scored seven more in a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins Monday, the low-water mark for them recently.

While the Twins have now lost four in a row, Texas’ bats have been the main reason behind the three-game winning streak the Rangers will carry into the game Tuesday with righty Yu Darvish on the mound and a chance to make it four straight. In their last four victories, Texas has scored 40 runs, including 31 during their current three-game win streak.

Their current streak has moved Texas up the standings to third place in the American League West standings for the first time in two weeks and to within five games of the first place Oakland Athletics.

“That’s something we made a point of on the flight over here (from Detroit),” Rangers catcher Chris Gimenez said. “Just to continue to think the same thoughts, have the same sort of approach at the plate and it definitely carried over. And we need it, we need it to continue to stay that way. The more runs we can score, the better off we will be.”

Right fielder Alex Rios has been the main catalyst behind the recent onslaught. He went 2-for-3 Monday and has multiple hits in six straight games. Texas also got three hits and a pair of RBIs from shortstop Elvis Andrus. Both players stole a base as well.

“He’s been swinging the bat well and we certainly need it,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “All of our guys have been picking it up, but he’s been a guy swinging it well all year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-25

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 4-2, 2.35 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 5-1, 3.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Tepesch allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, the longest outing so far this season. He is 2-0 and has 16 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.

--SS Elvis Andrus went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, giving him 14 on the season. Andrus now has seven hits in his last three games and has a hit in seven of his last eight games.

--RF Alex Rios has a hit in nine straight games and in 15 of his last 17 overall. After going 2-for-3 Monday, he has multiple hits in six straight games, the longest such streak since Hank Blalock’s six-game streak in 2008.

--C Chris Gimenez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs Monday. He has driven in four runs in four games this season and is off to a 7-for-17 (.412) start at the dish since having his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock May 19.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He started making pitches after that second inning. He was able to get us into the seventh inning, I was praying he could get us through that seventh, but he had done enough.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, on the effort of righty starter Nick Tepesch Monday in a 7-2 win. He allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in improving to 2-0 this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25.

--CF Daniel Robertson (non-displaced fractures to left cheekbone) was injured in a collision May 22. He will get fitted for an NBA-style face mask May 27 that he will wear in the field and on the bases to protect his cracked cheek bones. He will wear a plastic flap on the left side of a batting helmet.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--DH Shin-Soo Choo (chronically sore left ankle) remained in the starting lineup May 25 after coming out mid-game May 24.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 14. He rejoined Texas on May 22 after four rehab starts and could return May 23-25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 24.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended Spring Training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

LHP Robbie Ross

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson

