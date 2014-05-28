Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Texas Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins after waking up in his Minneapolis hotel room with a stiff neck.

The injury isn’t believed to be serious, but it was alarming enough for the Rangers to sit Darvish rather than send him out against the Twins, despite the fact Darvish reported that the stiffness was improved after treatment at the ballpark Tuesday. Perhaps more concerning is this is the second time this season Darvish has dealt with this problem. An initial bout of stiffness in the neck cost him the final two weeks of spring training and delayed the start of his 2014 season.

“We’re playing it on the safe side for a variety of reasons,” Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels said. “It’s the second time he’s had it and with all the injuries we’ve had, we’re playing it cautious.”

Darvish was scheduled for a precautionary MRI on his neck and a decision on whether a stint on the 15-day disabled list is needed or not will be made after the results of that test are available.

“If it is good news, maybe he’ll just skip a start, slide him back and get him ready to go,” Darvish said. “If not, we’ll address whatever comes up.”

Darvish is off to another fantastic start in 2014. Despite receiving some of the lowest run support in the league for the second straight season, Darvish is 4-2 with a sparkling 2.35 ERA. With first baseman Prince Fielder already gone for the season and left-hander Matt Harrison, infielder Kevin Kouzmanoff, catcher Geovany Soto and second baseman Jurickson Profar sidelined with injuries, Texas hopes Darvish will only miss a few days and be in line to take the hill for his next scheduled start.

“If he can pitch Sunday, I want him to pitch,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “And I hope when he goes up to the plate I can’t do anything but bunt him.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Joe Saunders, 0-1, 9.82 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 4-4, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish was scratched from his scheduled start May 27 after waking up with stiffness in his neck. He was sent for an MRI, the results of which were deemed “unremarkable.” The team said the results of the test revealed a similar result to one in spring training, an ailment which cost the righty two weeks and delayed the start of his 2014 season.

--RF Alex Rios went 3-for-4 with a single, a double and a triple Tuesday, making it his seventh straight multi-hit game. Rios also extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

--2B Rougned Odor doubled in a run in the second inning and went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games. He is batting .474 with two doubles, two triples and six RBIs over that span.

--RHP Scott Baker pitched six innings and allowed two runs to earn his first quality start since last Sept. 14. It was also his first career start against the Minnesota Twins, the team with which he spent his first seven seasons in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not always easy when you walk into a clubhouse and the first thing you hear, you might be starting tonight. As long as you’re giving the team a chance to win, there’s not much more you can do.” -- Rangers RHP Scott Baker, who pitched six innings and allowed two runs to earn his first quality start since last Sept. 14 in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (stiff kneck) was scratched from his scheduled start May 27. He had an MRI on May 27 and is day-to-day until the results of the test are known.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25.

--CF Daniel Robertson (non-displaced fractures to left cheekbone) was injured in a collision May 22. He will get fitted for an NBA-style face mask May 27 that he will wear in the field and on the bases to protect his cracked cheek bones. He will wear a plastic flap on the left side of a batting helmet.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--DH Shin-Soo Choo (chronically sore left ankle) remained in the starting lineup May 25 after coming out mid-game May 24.

--LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He felt fine after a bullpen session April 14, but he cut his April 16 session short because of pain. He pitched four innings in an extended spring training game May 2 in Arizona. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 14. He rejoined Texas on May 22 after four rehab starts and could return May 23-25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 24.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended Spring Training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Aaron Poreda

LHP Robbie Ross

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson