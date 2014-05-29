Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- It’s been a rough couple of seasons for Texas Rangers starting pitcher Joe Saunders. Once a 17-game winner with the Los Angeles Angels in 2008, Saunders struggled last season in his lone campaign with the Seattle Mariners. Since the start of the 2012 season, Saunders played with four different major league clubs.

Never blessed with overpowering stuff, Saunders resembled the crafty left-hander from years gone by Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, pitching five shutout innings while giving up five hits and two walks and striking out six batters.

“For the first time coming back in almost two months, it was a struggle,” Saunders said. “But I made some good pitches and got some clutch strikeouts against some pretty good hitters to keep the team right where we needed to be.”

After winning the No. 4 starters job out of spring training, Saunders was plunked in the left ankle by a come-backer to the mound in his first outing of the season April 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays. He only made it 3 2/3 innings into that game, allowing five runs (four earned) in taking the loss.

Last season with the Mariners, Saunders won 11 games, but also lost 16 and had an ERA of 5.26.

“It’s a long time coming for me,” Saunders said. “This is the longest I’ve ever been out for a year. It was a good start. It was a good building start for sure.”

If Saunders can channel the 2008 and 2009 versions of himself, when he won 33 games and went to the All-Star Game, the Rangers could have something at the bottom of their rotation.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-1, 2.14 ERA) at Twins (RHP Samuel Deduno, 1-3, 3.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Elvis Andrus was ejected from the game Wednesday following a 6-3 putout in the top of the sixth inning. As Andrus was jogging back to the Ranger dugout along the third base line, Andrus appeared to say something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg, who immediately ejected him. It was Andrus’ second ejection of the season.

--RF Alex Rios went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. His streak of multi-hit games was snapped at seven games.

--3B Adrian Beltre was 1-for-4 and now has a hit in nine of his last 10 games. Over that span, Beltre is hitting .395 with one double, two homers and seven RBIs.

--LHP Joe Saunders, who came off the disabled list and make the start Wednesday night in Minnesota, tossed five scoreless innings, the longest such stretch of shutout ball since he went seven scoreless last July 12.

--LHP Aaron Poreda was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for LHP Joe Saunders to come off the disabled list and make the start Wednesday night in Minnesota. Poreda allowed an earned run in five consecutive outings prior to Tuesday. His ERA is 3.38.

--RHP Phil Irwin was claimed by the Texas Rangers off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Irwin was then optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was an all-around battle tonight. You have to give credit to the hitters, they battled me and I was trying to battle them.” --Rangers LHP Joe Saunders said about the five scoreless innings he pitched Wednesday against the Twins. It took 97 pitches to complete the five innings.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (stiff neck) was scratched from his scheduled start May 27. He had an MRI on May 27 and is day-to-day until the results of the test are known.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25.

--CF Daniel Robertson (non-displaced fractures to left cheekbone) was injured in a collision May 22. He will get fitted for an NBA-style face mask May 27 that he will wear in the field and on the bases to protect his cracked cheek bones. He will wear a plastic flap on the left side of a batting helmet.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 24, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 27.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson