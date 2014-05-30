Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Few hitters in Major League Baseball are as hot as Texas Rangers right fielder Alex Rios.

After a blistering series in Detroit last weekend, where he had nine hits and four RBIs over four games (a series the Rangers won 3-1), Rios has kept it going this week in Minnesota, posting multi-hit efforts in the first two games of another four-game set.

After a 3-for-4 night Tuesday in a 4-3 loss, Rios’ streak of multi-hit games reached seven games, the longest such streak by a Texas player since 2008. Although that streak ended the following night in a 1-0 win, Rios kept his hitting streak alive with a single, then extended it with another hit in a 5-4 win over Minnesota Thursday, also scoring the game’s first run.

“He can do everything on the field,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “He can play defense, he can run, he can hit, he can hit for power. Certainly he’s been a big asset.”

Rios’ hot stretch has come in conjunction with Texas’ own streak as a team. They are 6-2 on their current season-long 11-games-in-11-nights trip that concludes with three games in Washington against the Nationals this weekend. Texas has moved from fourth place to third place in the American League West standings while moving to within five games of division-leading Oakland. They were eight games behind the Athletics when the trip began May 22.

“He’s meant everything,” Washington said. “He’s meant everything since he came over from the Chicago White Sox. He’s a tremendous player.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-26

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 4-3, 5.10 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 3-4, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and scored the game-tying and game-winning runs Thursday. He entered the series with only one extra-base hit this season.

--RF Alex Rios went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. “He can do everything on the field,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “He can play defense, he can run, he can hit, he can hit for power. Certainly he’s been a big asset.”

--DH Shin-Soo Choo went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. The three-run double in the second inning was only his second hit of the four-game series.

--LF Michael Choice went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to five games, a career high. The two hits marked his third career multi-hit effort.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has to make a perfect throw to throw me out in that situation. It’s late in the game and we need that run. It’s a tight game, eighth inning, that situation you have to (tag up).” -- Rangers CF Leonys Martin, who tagged up on a shallow fly to right-center field.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (stiff neck) was scratched from his scheduled start May 27. He had an MRI on May 27 and is day-to-day until the results of the test are known.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28.

--CF Daniel Robertson (non-displaced fractures to left cheekbone) was injured in a collision May 22. He will get fitted for an NBA-style face mask May 27 that he will wear in the field and on the bases to protect his cracked cheek bones. He will wear a plastic flap on the left side of a batting helmet.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 24, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 27.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson