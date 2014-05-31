Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

The injury bug that has crippled the Rangers struck especially hard at the catcher position, with stalwart Geovany Soto out until June with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Texas turned to J.P. Arencibia, but he struggled and the team sent him down to Triple-A on May 21.

That left the Rangers with a pair of inexperienced backstops to handle the staff and provide some offense until Soto returns, but so far, the combination of Robinson Chirinos and Chris Gimenez has given Texas solid production behind the plate and at the dish.

Gimenez has been a pleasant surprise since he was recalled from Round Rock on May 20. With a 2-for-4 effort on Friday, he’s hitting .440 in the six games he has started. In addition, Texas is 4-2 in his games, with the pitching staff posting a sub-3.00 ERA.

His fellow catcher, Chirinos, is hitting .357 on the Rangers’ road trip and is tied for second in MLB with 13 runners caught stealing.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 2-0, 2.95 ERA) vs. Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 2-1, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Tepesch is coming off back-to-back victories for the first time in his young career and will look to end another brief streak in his start against the Nationals. This will be his fourth interleague start, and in his prior three, Tepesch is 0-1 with a 5.93 ERA.

--RHP Joakim Soria was not an option out of the Rangers bullpen on Friday, after having pitched in three straight games for the first time since joining Texas last season. Soria has 10 saves in 11 chances this season, which ranks eighth in the AL.

--RHP Yu Darvish, who skipped his start Tuesday due to neck stiffness, threw a side session Friday and “felt no discomfort,” he said through his translator. Darvish is scheduled to pitch Sunday in the series finale against the Nationals.

--OF Alex Rios has the reputation of owning one of the best outfield arms in the game, and Friday, just his presence made the Nationals think twice about running. Both Wilson Ramos and Adam LaRoche hit balls off the right-field wall, and neither player attempted to stretch their hits into doubles for fear of being thrown out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just because the offense wasn’t going for a while doesn’t mean they don’t have offense. On any given night, anything can happen, and tonight they swung the bats and made things happen.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington, after the Nationals’ bats came alive Friday in Washington’s 9-2 win over Texas.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (stiff neck) was scratched from his scheduled start May 27. An MRI exam found no structural damage, and Darvish is scheduled to start June 1. He threw a side session on May 30 and pronounced himself fine.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30.

--CF Daniel Robertson (non-displaced fractures to left cheekbone) was injured in a collision May 22. He will get fitted for an NBA-style face mask May 27 that he will wear in the field and on the bases to protect his cracked cheek bones. He will wear a plastic flap on the left side of a batting helmet.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 24, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 27.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson

