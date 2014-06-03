Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Outfielder Alex Rios and the Texas Rangers entered the series in Washington flying high.

Rios had 16 hits in his previous 36 at-bats prior to Friday and Texas won eight of its last 11 games.

But Washington won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 19-4 and Rios was hitless in six at-bats in those two games.

Texas salvaged the series Sunday, however, as Yu Darvish pitched eight scoreless innings and the Rangers won, 2-0.

Rios had two hits in four at-bats Sunday and is now hitting .320.

Rios feels the Rangers have a good mix of young players and veterans. He played with the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox before he was dealt to Texas last August by the White Sox.

“We go about our business the same way every day,” he said. “We (hitters) prepare ourselves for the pitchers we are going to face. It is a very dynamic clubhouse, a very happy clubhouse. I think it is working out well.”

The Rangers (29-28) begin a series at home Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles and lefty Joe Saunders will start for the Rangers against his former team.

“He has been huge for us,” first baseman Mitch Moreland said of Saunders. “He pitched well in his last start” when he went five scoreless innings on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenz, 2-6, 4.65 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Joe Saunders, 0-1, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Dan Robertson got the start in left and led off after Michael Choice was a late scratch with a left shin contusion.

--OF Michael Choice was in the original lineup as the left fielder and batting leadoff. But he was pulled with a left shin contusion and Dan Robertson took his spot in left and as the leadoff hitter.

--RHP Yu Darvish started the series finale Sunday against Washington. It will be his 10th start of the season after he was scratched from his start on Tuesday due to neck stiffness. Texas has lost the first two games of the series by a combined score of 25-4. But Darvish pitched eight scoreless innings in the 2-0 win against the Nationals on Sunday. “I was able to use that pitch effectively, especially against right-handed hitters,” Darvish said. “I thought I did a pretty good job.” Said Texas first baseman Donnie Murphy, who had three hits: “Those guys (Nats) were missing the ball by a foot. He was definitely on his ‘A’ game today.” Darvish (5-2) was scratched from his previous start, on Tuesday, with stiffness in his neck. But he fanned 12 batters on Sunday and at one point set down five batters in a row on strikes. Joakim Soria pitched a perfect ninth for the Rangers. “He was getting ahead of guys,” catcher Chris Gimenez said of Darvish. “He did a good job of mixing in his off-speed pitches.”

--LHP Joe Saunders will start on Tuesday against the Orioles when Texas begins a series at home with Baltimore. Saunders pitched in the post-season for the Orioles in 2012 and grew up following the team in Northern Virginia. He wishes he could have signed with the Orioles in 2013 but he went to Seattle. “You have to go where they want you,” he said.

--1B Donnie Murphy had three hits on Sunday against the Nationals. He an RBI single in the eighth to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. He is now batting .238 after he made his first Major League start at first on Sunday.

--RHP Joakim Soria pitched a perfect ninth on Sunday. He picked up his 11th save and lowered his ERA to 2.25.

--SS Elvis Andrus had two hits on Sunday in the 2-0 win over the Nationals. He is now hitting .257. He did have trouble with pop flyballs in the series, especially ones over his head in short left with the sun shining in day games Saturday and Sunday.

--RHP Nick Martinez was used as a pinch-hitter early in Saturday’s game by manager Ron Washington. On Sunday he was used as a pinch-runner in the game against Washington. He played in college at Fordham.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It came down to pitching today. We just needed Yu to pitch well.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington after a 2-0 win over Washington on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Choice (left shin contusion) did not play June 1.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (sore ankle) appeared as a pinch hitter June 1.

--RHP Yu Darvish (stiff neck) was scratched from his scheduled start May 27. An MRI exam found no structural damage, and Darvish is scheduled to start June 1. He threw a side session on May 30 and pronounced himself fine.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session April 2 in Surprise, Ariz. He was in Arlington, Texas, on April 28 working on drills designed to strengthen his knee. Holland threw a bullpen session April 29. He pitched three innings in a simulated game May 15. He threw a bullpen session May 25. He underwent fielding workout but needs more leg strength as of May 28. He threw a pain-free bullpen session May 30.

--C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June. He was doing cardio exercises and throwing as of May 25.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17. He underwent season-ending surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. The Rangers have no timetable for his return.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is concern that he might require spinal fusion surgery to combat the severe nerve irritation in his vertebra.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 18. He played catch from 75 feet on May 1. He threw off the mound May 13. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on May 24, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on May 27.

--OF Jim Adduci (fractured left little finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 19.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13.

--LHP Joseph Ortiz (broken left foot) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 14. He began a throwing program April 25.

--3B Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23. He underwent surgery May 6, and he is out until at least July.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Yu Darvish

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Alexi Ogando

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Jason Frasor

RHP Shawn Tolleson

LHP Robbie Ross

RHP Scott Baker

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Luis Sardinas

INF Donnie Murphy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Shin-Soo Choo

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Daniel Robertson